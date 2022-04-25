ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple’s M1 iPad Pro is now getting a massive $399 discount

By Samuel Martinez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that Amazon is trying to make room for more Apple products, as rumors suggest that an iPad Pro refresh is on the way. Either way, we have now stumbled upon one of the craziest deals we have ever received, as you can now save up to 17 percent on...

