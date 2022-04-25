ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Mary Boyce Deatherage withdraws from FHSAA state tennis tourney while other locals advance

By Buddy Collings, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

A premier player was absent but Orlando area teams had success on Day 1 of the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A state tennis championships in Seminole County on Monday.

Geneva school sophomore Mary Boyce Deatherage, the Orlando Sentinel girls player of the year in 2021, withdrew from the tournament on Sunday because she was competing in an International Tennis Federation 18-and-under tournament in Delray Beach.

Deatherage, 16, won three matches in qualifying to reach the 64-player main draw in the J3 Delray Beach ITF event. She defeated Ava Bruno of New York, another 16-year-old, 6-2, 6-2, on Monday to advance to the round of 32.

Deatherage’s mother, Katie, responded to the Sentinel with a message that said in part, “With a chance to earn points in the ITF system and move up in the international junior ranking list, a list that is used for major junior events, she made the difficult decision to withdraw from the state individual high school bracket. Unfortunately, she was not able to be in two places on the same day.”

In boys state play, Trinity Prep blanked previously unbeaten Berkeley Prep of Tampa 4-0 to advance to Tuesday’s team semifinal round. Nathaniel Cohen-Neamie won his No. 1 singles match and teamed with Alexander Wang to win the No. 1 doubles line for the Saints. Ben Demetriades and Thomas Garcia added a No. 2 doubles win via a 10-point tiebreaker after splitting sets.

Trinity Prep, in a boys final four for the first time, according to coach Gary Needelman, will take on Bradenton St. Stephens on Tuesday at Red Bug Lake Park in Casselberry.

Circle Christian junior Ben Moore moved to the individual singles bracket semifinal with a 6-0, 6-2 victory against Logan Speyer of The First Academy.

And two young Geneva standouts — eighth-grader Noble Renfrow and ninth-grader Rafael Stahl — remained unbeaten in boys doubles with a 6-1, 6-1 victory against a Tampa Brooks-DeBartolo tandem.

“They’ve both improved so much from last year to now, and they complement each other really well as a team,” Geneva coach Luke Russo said as he watched the win.

The First Academy’s region title girls team lost 5-1 against Tampa Berkeley. The Royals’ point came at No. 1 doubles where sophomore twins Reagan Parker and Reese Parker won in a third-set tiebreaker. Reagan lost her No. 1 singles match in another tiebreaker match vs. Berkeley’s Ella Pogue.

South Lake’s Candela Martin was the only area player to celebrate a victory in the 3A tournament at Sanlando Park. She won her opening singles match in a tiebreaker and then rolled past Edgewater’s Grace Benson 6-0, 6-0.

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Lake Nona wins FHSAA boys state tennis championship in dramatic fashion

Lake Nona High School’s boys tennis team pulled out an epic 4-2 win against favored Miami Palmetto to claim the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A state championship in dramatic fashion on Thursday. Six of the seven matches between loaded teams went to 10-point “super tiebreakers” at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs in what had to be the closest final in FHSAA tournament ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Gators fire soccer coach Tony Amato after one season, citing communication issues with players

The University of Florida has parted with women’s soccer coach Tony Amato following just one season with the Gators. Athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement the decision came down to Amato’s inability to communicate effectively and forge relationships with his athletes. The 2021 Gators finished 4-12-4, including a 3-6-1 record in the SEC. “My thorough evaluation of the soccer ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Winter Park hosts Windermere, Lake Highland is home in FHSAA lacrosse finals

Winter Park boys and Lake Highland Prep girls lacrosse teams host Florida High School Athletic Association regional championship games this weekend. The Wildcats face Windermere High in an all-Orange County Class 2A final on Saturday at Showalter Field. Lake Mary travels to Ponte Vedra and Montverde Academy is at Benjamin High in Palm Beach Gardens in other boys games involving area teams. ...
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Sentinel

UCF baseball hosts Tulane to battle for first place in AAC

Winners of three straight, UCF baseball is tied for first in the American Athletic Conference in the final week of April. The Knights (24-16) sit atop the standings alongside East Carolina (24-17) and Tulane (26-14-1), all 8-4 in league play. ECU swept UCF on the road April 14-16 but dropped two of three games to the Green Wave this past weekend. UCF rebounded with a three-game road sweep of ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
County
Seminole County, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
Seminole County, FL
Education
Tampa, FL
Education
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
City
Geneva, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

FSU linebacker Cortez Andrews becomes 7th Seminole to transfer since spring camp

Florida State linebacker Cortez Andrews has decided to transfer, becoming the seventh Seminole to enter the transfer portal since the end of spring camp and eighth overall. This is the second time that Andrews has transferred during his career, arriving at FSU in 2021 after spending two seasons at Maryland. The redshirt sophomore appeared in six games for the Seminoles last season, recording 6 ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

UAB linebacker Kris Moll calls transfer to UCF ‘a blessing’

When UAB linebacker Kris Moll entered the NCAA transfer portal in late December, he had his mind set on a Power Five school. Moll had established himself as not only one of the best defensive players in Conference USA, but the entire country. He had won two conference championships and had received an All-American Honorable Mention. Moll believed he was ready to make the jump to the next ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy