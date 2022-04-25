ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool Women’s Hospital donates neonatal equipment to Ukraine

By Henry Jones
The Independent
 3 days ago

A hospital in Liverpool has donated life-saving neonatal equipment to a hospital in Lviv , Ukraine .

Staff at Liverpool Women’s Hospital Neonatal Unit were inspired to act after a pregnant woman and her baby died amid Russian bombardment of a maternity hospital in Mariupol in March.

The hospital said it decided to donate neonatal equipment knowing that supplies for adult trauma care had already been provided, but that neonatal equipment specifically was lacking.

Neonatal consultant Anna Paweletz and her team were able to identify equipment that could be sent to Ukraine, including feeding syringes, cannulas, monitors and ventilators.

Ms Paweletz said: “Many other NHS Trusts across the country had donated essential medical equipment but to my knowledge there has not been any specific neonatal or paediatric collections in our area and the majority of donations have so far been focussed on adult patients.

“Wondering if our donation would help, I contacted Medical Aid Ukraine who confirmed the charity had received several requests for neonatal equipment…so we knew this donation was much needed.”

The donations were collected by the charity Medical Aid Ukraine and arrived in Lviv on April 10.

Ms Paweletz praised the “worthy and essential effort” by her team, adding that the donations would “benefit many babies and families.”

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
