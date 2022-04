BOTKINS – A childhood dream of finding an arrowhead resulted in the discovery of a site more than 13,000 years old near Botkins. Dave Mielke, a Botkins Local School District retired teacher, found his first arrowhead when he was five years old. While he was a teacher, he discovered a Clovis point at a farm owned by Mark and Paul Buehler.

