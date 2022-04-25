Vote now: Who should be this week’s SBLive Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Apr. 18-24)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Apr. 18-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Apr. 18-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, May 2nd. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivetx.

THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES :

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Mark Chapa, Tuloso-Midway baseball: Chapa picked up the win on the mound for Tuloso-Midway against Alice, throwing five scoreless innings and allowing just one hit.

Rylan Galvan, Sinton baseball: The Texas commit finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a grand slam, a double, and six RBIs in a 17-1 win over Miller.

Colton Roquemore, Argyle baseball: Roquemore scored twice - including the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh- and had an RBI to lift Argyle to a 5-4 win over Springtown.

River Curs, Centennial baseball: Curs was a key piece for the Spartans sweeping Summit - scoring five runs, stealing two bases, five RBIs, and also had a double, and a triple.

Josh Johnson, Frisco boys track and field: Johnson set a pair of personal records at the 9/10-5A area meet - winning the shot put with a mark of 51-4 3/4 and 163-8 to claim gold in the discus.

Tucker Isbell, Lamar baseball: Isbell tossed a complete game on the mound and only allowed one hit. At the plate, he went 2-for-3 with the walk-off two-run single to lift Lamar past Arlington, 2-1.

Mya Gonzales, Keller softball: Gonzales almost hit for the cycle in a 10-5 win over Byron Nelson. At the plate, she had a home run, a triple, a double, two RBIs and scored three runs.

Natalie Cook, Flower Mound girls track and field: Cook ran the state's fastest time in the 3,200 with a time of 9:52.45 at the 5/6-6A area meet.

Alyzza Campos, Laredo LBJ softball: Campos turned in another dominant performance in the circle for the Lady Wolves - striking out 11 batters and allowing only six hits to lift Laredo LBJ past Laredo United South, 11-1.

Elyse Leclair , Heritage softball: Leclair led Heritage at the plate with three hits, three runs scored, and an RBI in an 8-1 district championship win over Memorial.

Jamie Burch , Sinton softball: Burch picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Pirates, allowing just one hit and striking out six in a 13-2 victory over Miller.

Sydney Lewis, Prosper softball: Lewis went 5-for-9 at the plate with three home runs, two doubles, six RBIs, and scored four runs across a three-game win span.