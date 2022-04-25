ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search efforts to resume for missing Kalispell man

By Sean Wells
 3 days ago
KALISPELL - Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said search efforts will resume in the coming weeks for a man reported missing near Somers in November .

40-year-old Timothy Curtis Elston of Kalispell was reported missing in the Cramer Creek and Patrick Creek area south of Somers after Elston's vehicle was found abandoned in the area.

Sheriff Heino previously said search and rescue crews found some of Elston's personal belongings in the area near his parked vehicle.

The search was suspended in late November due to dangerous weather conditions.

Sheriff Heino said search efforts will resume once the snow melts in the area.

Anyone with information about Elston is asked to email tips@flathead.mt.gov .

