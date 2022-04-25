Man killed in fatal shooting near Essex identified

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person who died in a fatal shooting at the Snow Slip Motel near Essex on April 16.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that 36-year-old Jeremy Mckenzie died of gunshot wounds after an altercation at the motel.

Sean Wells/MTN News

Deputies arrived to find several people on the scene attempting to provide medical aid to Mckenzie.

Sheriff Heino said detectives are still conducting witness interviews at this time and there is no threat to the public.

MTN News

Mckenzie’s body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Sheriff Heino said additional information is not available at this time as the investigation continues.

