Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes shares picture of ‘life-threatening’ rattlesnake bite

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FyHRy_0fJuUz9Q00

Cary Elwes has shared a graphic picture of his injured hand after he was bitten by a rattlesnake.

The actor is best known for starring in 1987’s The Princess Bride as well as his work in the Saw horror film franchise. He also featured in the third season of Stranger Things as Mayor Larry Kline, the corrupt leader of the fictional town of Hawkins.

On Monday (25 April), Elwes shared that he was “recovering well” after being bitten by the reptile on Saturday near Los Angeles.

“Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” he began his message, posted to social media with a photo of his injured finger, which appears swollen and bruised. ROUS is “Rodents Of Unusual Size”, a reference to creatures from The Princess Bride .

Elwes continued his post by thanking medical and emergency workers for helping him in his time of need.

He wrote : “Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”

In response, Elwes’s Stranger Things co-star Randy Havens wrote: “Oh my gosh Cary! Please feel better! Sending healing thoughts your way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifDAV_0fJuUz9Q00

According to TMZ , the bite occurred when the actor was working outside, near his home in Malibu, California.

The outlet also claimed that Elwes was airlifted to hospital immediately after the incident, as people around him felt it was a life-threatening injury.

