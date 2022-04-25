ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida football's staff hits the road to evaluate recruiting targets

By David Rosenberg
 3 days ago
Spring football has begun in the state of Florida and that means various Gators coaches are back on the road to see some of the top recruits on UF’s board in action.

Billy Napier has done well to get several of the state’s top prospects on campus over the spring, and now he gets another chance to have his people evaluate those players. Napier has stressed the importance of his evaluation process from day one as the Gators’ head coach. Diagnosing the problem and finding the right tools to fix it is what he does best and it’s through a meticulous process.

Spring practices gave Napier and Co. a chance to see exactly what they had to work with, and it’s no secret that Florida lacks depth in various spots on the depth chart. Some of that will be addressed in the transfer portal but the long-term issues will need strong and focused recruiting to repair.

Here’s where some of the Florida football coaches are this Monday, according to 247Sports.

OLB Coach Mike Peterson

Offensive linebackers coach Mike Peterson is scheduled to stop by a number of schools in the Jacksonville area on Monday. Four-star linebacker Grayson Howard and four-star running back Treyaun Webb might be the most notable names of the bunch, but there’s a ton of good talent worth seeing.

  • 4-star LB Grayson Howard | Andrew Jackson High
  • 4-star S Kenton Kirkland | Raines High
  • 4-star RB Treyaun Webb | Trinity Christian Academy
  • 4-star DT Jordan Hall | Westside High (DC Patrick Toney is expected here as well)
  • 4-star Sharif Denson | Bartram Trail High (Toney)

Offensive Coordinator/ OL Coach Rob Sale

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Rob Sale will also be near the Jacksonville area Monday, but he’ll be focusing on strengthening his relationship with Orange Park offensive lineman Roderick Kearney.

  • 4-star OL Roderick Kearney | Orange Park High

The Gators need to add linemen in 2023, and Kearney has the versatility to play center or guard in the SEC. Sale and assistant offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton have worked hard to get Florida on his radar after the last staff paid him little attention.

Running Backs Coach Jabbar Juluke

Running backs coach Jabar Juluke’s Monday is busy visiting prospects in the Tallahassee area, but it would be wrong not to mention his Friday visit to five-star quarterback Arch Manning in Louisiana first. Florida is trying to get him on campus and Juluke seems to be the go-to guy given his connections to the state.

  • 4-star LB Raylen Wilson | Lincoln High (Michigan commit)
  • 4-star WR Daquayvious Sorey | Chipley High (Chipley is about an hour and a half from Tallahassee)
  • 3-star WR Traylon Ray | North Florida Christian School

Wide Receivers Coach Keary Colbert

Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert is another with just one stop to make. He’ll be out to visit JUCO receiver Malik Benson out of Hutchinson Community College in Lansing, Kansas.

Benson planned to visit Florida over the summer among various programs but has yet to line up his trip to the Swamp. Georgia, LSU and Tennessee all have June weekends set up with him, so that could be the purpose of Colbert’s visit.

  • JUCO WR Malik Benson | Hutchinson C.C.

Tight Ends Coach William Peagler

Tight ends coach William Peagler will be in Melbourne Monday. He’ll stop by Eau Galli High to see four-star athlete Robert Stafford primarily, but his eyes will also be on some underclassmen.

  • 4-star ATH Robert Stafford | Eau Gallie High
  • 4-star WR Ric’Darious Farmer | Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy

Inside Linebackers Coach Jay Bateman

Inside linebackers coach Jay Batemanrounds out the list in the Gainesville area. He’ll see a pair of wide receivers who already have offers on the table from their hometown Gators.

