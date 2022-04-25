ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators hoops set to play Oklahoma in inaugural 2022 Jumpman Invitational

By David Rosenberg
 3 days ago
The Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners will go at it on the hardwood for the second-straight year at the first-ever Jumpman Invitational in 2022, according to a report from Jon Rothstein.

The game is expected to take place on Dec. 20 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. UNC and Michigan will face off the following day as part of the event.

Oklahoma handed Florida its first loss of the 2021-22 season, but things will be a lot different in the upcoming rematch. For starters, Mike White is out and Todd Golden is in as head coach for Florida which means the scheme should be at least slightly unfamiliar to the Sooners. Being in Charlotte also means that Oklahoma won’t enjoy any homecourt advantage as it did in Norman last season.

Florida and Oklahoma have matched up four times in total, with three of those games happening within the last six years. The Gators took the first meeting in 1995, 76-72, and ran away things in 2016-17, 84-52. Oklahoma has managed to take the last two, making this a rubber match of sorts with no regularly scheduled games against each other after that.

Given the timing of the event, the Jumpman Invitational has a chance to be one of Todd Golden’s last test runs before diving into conference play. A win would not only be a bit of revenge for the Gators but a good omen for the future as well.

