ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Supreme Court hears challenge about 'remain in Mexico' policy as Biden faces immigration backlash

By John Fritze, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday over President Joe Biden’s effort to suspend a Trump-era policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are considered, elevating immigration at the nation's highest court as it becomes a central issue in the fall midterm elections .

The appeal brings President Donald Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy back before the justices only months after a majority said the Biden administration did not properly shut down the controversial program and ordered immigration officials to reinstate it .

Immigration has resurfaced as a key election controversy as the Biden administration comes under fire from Republicans and some Democrats for attempting to end a related policy known as Title 42 , in which migrants are rapidly expelled from the USA without legal review. Though the two programs are based on different laws, experts say the Supreme Court’s ruling in Biden v. Texas may have implications for Title 42 .

Advocates say both policies remove migrants from the country – at least on a temporary basis, when it comes to MPP – before their cases have been reviewed.

"We're at a point where not only do we have the Supreme Court case with 'remain in Mexico,' but Title 42 is being debated on Capitol Hill," said Sabrina Talukder of Loyola Law School, an expert on immigration and anti-trafficking. "The hope from the advocates' perspective is that if Biden v. Texas is granted in favor of the government, Title 42 will very easily be rescinded on the Hill."

U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays, a Trump nominee in the Western District of Louisiana, said Monday he intends to temporarily block the rescission of Title 42 .

Breaking: Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden administration from lifting Title 42

Trump effect: For a time, immigration fell off the Supreme Court's docket in 2021

The Trump administration implemented the "remain in Mexico" policy, also known as Migrant Protection Protocols, in January 2019 as part of its effort to curb immigration and end what critics call "catch and release" policies. By the end of 2020, the Trump administration had enrolled 68,000 people in the program, according to court records.

Though Biden has reinstated the program, the administration appears to be relying on it far less: As of the end of February, 1,602 individuals were enrolled and 893 had been returned to Mexico, according to recent Department of Homeland Security testimony .

Deterrent for illegal immigration? Or catalyst for trafficking?

The program permits authorities to send migrants, including those from Central America, to Mexico while they wait for an immigration court to review their case, a process that can take months. The policy has led to the creation of refugee camps along the border. Talukder and others say that has left migrants vulnerable to crime, including trafficking.

"Remain in Mexico has irrefutably enabled and fostered the conditions for human trafficking, both into the United States and along the U.S. border," Talukder said.

But others say the policy acts as a deterrent on illegal immigration. Officials in Texas and Missouri argue that most asylum claims are not granted and that letting applicants into the country on parole while their cases are considered incentivizes migrants to apply for asylum to enter the US and then disappear.

"Tens of thousands of aliens unlawfully enter the nation’s southern border every month," the states wrote in a brief this month. "Many raise meritless immigration claims, including asylum claims, in the hope that they will be released into the United States."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPMNs_0fJuTxLl00
Migrants break through a line of National Guards trying to block them from leaving Tapachula, Mexico, Friday, April 1, 2022. Migrants have complained they have been essentially confined to Tapachula by the slow processing of their asylum cases and that they are unable to find work. Edgar H. Clemente, AP

Fulfilling a campaign pledge, Biden's DHS rescinded the program in June. Texas and Missouri sued, asserting the administration didn’t follow the law in unwinding the program because it didn’t explain its reasoning. A district court in Texas sided with the states and the Supreme Court in August declined to put that ruling on hold .

That forced the administration to restart the program while taking another stab at shutting it down. In October, after what officials called a "fresh evaluation process," DHS issued a 39-page memo describing the reasons for ending the policy. But the Louisiana-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled that the more thorough evaluation didn’t count as a new rescission and it kept the program in place.

Two questions, many implications

There are two questions at issue for the high court after Biden appealed that decision. One is whether the Fifth Circuit erred when it ruled that the more comprehensive analysis had no legal effect – essentially that it didn't count. A ruling could have profound implications for future presidents who seek to halt the policies of their predecessors.

Another question deals with how to interpret conflicting provisions of immigration law. The law requires DHS to detain migrants while their asylum claims are considered, but Congress hasn’t provided enough money to fulfill that mandate for all migrants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLdRh_0fJuTxLl00
Migrants rest in a dormitory of the Good Samaritan shelter in Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The vast majority of people staying at the shelter are women and their children from Mexico and Central America who have been expelled under Title 42 authority or were still waiting to try for asylum, according to Pastor Juan Fierro, the shelter’s director. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ORG XMIT: XLAT401 Christian Chavez, AP

The law then gives the administration another option: Require asylum applicants to wait outside of the United States during that process. Texas and Missouri argue the government, if it cannot detain migrants, must send them to Mexico.

Biden officials "would prefer not to choose from the options Congress has provided," Texas and Missouri told the court. "They instead seek the power to release classes of aliens into the United States en masse. But Congress foreclosed that possibility."

The Justice Department rejects that argument, noting that presidents of both parties never interpreted the law to require all asylum seekers who can't be detained to wait in Mexico. Besides, the administration notes, the United States doesn't have unilateral authority to remove Central Americans to Mexico. It must negotiate that outcome.

The states, the federal government told the court this month, "cannot contest the dramatic foreign policy and constitutional implications of the court of appeals' conclusion that" the law "requires the executive to negotiate with foreign sovereigns."

Instead, the administration focuses on another provision of the law, which allows officials to "parole" some asylum seekers in the United States until their cases are heard. The executive branch, the Justice Department told the court, "has long determined that paroling some low-risk noncitizens achieves the significant public benefit of freeing limited detention space" for others that are high priorities for enforcement.

A decision in the case is expected by early summer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court hears challenge about 'remain in Mexico' policy as Biden faces immigration backlash

Comments / 5

Kempka
2d ago

Backlash? 1st Article of impeachment. Dereliction of duty and failure to uphold his oath to the Constitution.

Reply
4
Related
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

ANOTHER Democrat warns Biden is not prepared for the end of Title 42 after March saw highest number of migrant crossings in history: Top Senator says lifting of Trump policy on May 23 should be delayed

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters joined a growing chorus of Democrats who are working to stop the Biden administration from ending Title 42 as migrant crossings have already soared to the highest in two decades. The Michigan Democrat, who chairs both the Homeland Security committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Mpp#Capitol Hill#Loyola Law School
The Week

Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

454K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy