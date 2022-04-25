ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Skydivers’ attempt to swap planes mid-air fails

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Two skydivers failed an an attempt to swap planes mid-air, in what would have been the first stunt of its kind.

Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington performed a synchronised nosedive at 14,000ft, turned their engines off and left their planes.

They then attempted to skydive into each other's aircraft .

Though Aitkins successfully got into Farrington's plane, Farrington had to abandon his attempt after getting into difficulty.

"Everybody is safe and sound and I guess that's the important part," Farrington said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Aikins
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skydivers#Accident
The Independent

Shocking dashcam footage shows dangerous drivers risking lives on British roads

A shocking compilation video shared by Lancashire Police shows motorists risking lives on British roads with their incredibly dangerous driving.Footage taken from dashcams of other drivers shows how some have caused chaos by running red lights and driving the wrong way down dual carriageways.In another death-defying case, a car is captured attempting to overtake a slow-moving lorry along a quiet road, which is carpeted in dense fog.As the driver pulls out, they narrowly miss someone coming the other way, who spots their headlights at the last second and slams on their breaks.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cast of Prime Video’s Ten Percent speak exclusively to Binge or BinJoe Rogan says he gained ‘two million subscribers’ after attempts to ‘cancel’ himUN secretary-general doing all he can to push for ‘full-scale ceasefire’ in Ukraine
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

DETROIT — (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park. The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

The Independent

626K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy