Skydivers’ attempt to swap planes mid-air fails

Two skydivers failed an an attempt to swap planes mid-air, in what would have been the first stunt of its kind.

Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington performed a synchronised nosedive at 14,000ft, turned their engines off and left their planes.

They then attempted to skydive into each other's aircraft .

Though Aitkins successfully got into Farrington's plane, Farrington had to abandon his attempt after getting into difficulty.

"Everybody is safe and sound and I guess that's the important part," Farrington said.

