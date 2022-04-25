‘Beyond predictable’: Fans mock announcement of new Elon Musk documentary

Fans have mocked the announcement of a forthcoming FX and The New York Times documentary series titled, Elon Musk ’s Crash Course.

The news of the exposé – which will focus on previous NYT reporting about Musk’s efforts to kill investigations into several deaths resulting from Tesla’s Autopilot program – comes immediately after the polarising businessman was reportedly nearing a deal to buy Twitter .

Unimpressed by the recent reveal of the series, which is scheduled to release on 20 May, fans have shared their discontent on Twitter.

“Most predictable announcement ever. ‘Space Man Bad,’” one user wrote, with many echoing the same: “Beyond predictable.”

“The timing of this supposed ‘exposé’ isn’t suspicious at all,” another said, referring to Musk’s current buyout of Twitter.

Others felt it “didn’t take long,” with one tweeting: “Hahaha…right on cue.”

“Was it, like, on hold until he actually made the purchase, as a bargaining chip?” asked another.

The documentary will feature several interviews with former Tesla employees, speaking out against Musk for the first time.

It is the latest in the collaborative The New York Times Presents series between the FX and NYT, which takes an in-depth look at prominent figures and events.

Elon Musk’s Crash Course is scheduled to premiere on 20 May on both FX and Hulu in the US.