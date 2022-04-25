Ennis: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) _ Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $6.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midlothian, Texas-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The clothing and label maker posted revenue of $99.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $400 million.

