ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kris Jenner says Blac Chyna tried to murder her son in 2016

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. and Associated Press
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kris Jenner became emotional while recalling a volatile 2016 argument she heard about between her son Rob Kardashian and his then-girlfriend Blac Chyna that traumatized him.

Jenner testified for the second day from the witness stand in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday that she believed Chyna attempted to murder her son. At the time, she said she was told that Chyna pointed a gun at Kardashian’s head, tried to strangle him with a phone cord and hit him with a metal pole while intoxicated.

“It was complete chaos. It was scary,” said Jenner, the 66-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” matriarch. She’s the first of four defendants -– a group that also includes her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner –- to testify in Blac Chyna’s $100 million lawsuit alleging the women conspired to have her reality show “Rob & Chyna” canceled and damage her celebrity status.

Earlier this week, much of Chyna’s testimony dealt with the fight, and the celebration of the show’s renewal the night before. Chyna testified that she was joking with her fiance when she wrapped a phone cord around his neck and grabbed his unloaded gun off a nightstand.

But Kris Jenner said putting a gun to her son’s head was “not a joke.”

“He was a mess,” she recalled while talking to her son after the incident on Dec. 15, 2016. “I could only imagine how he felt. … This was a horrible situation. I was heartbroken.”

Kris Jenner began to shed tears while remembering the Rob Kardashian-Chyna spat, which happened months after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. She said knowing that both her children had a gun pointed at them within the same year was traumatizing for her.

“While Rob’s situation was going on, Kim had just been dealing with Paris,” she said. “He had a gun put at his head, and she was held at gunpoint and thrown into a bathtub. That’s a lot to take as a mother.”

While on stand, Kris Jenner said her boyfriend Corey Gamble separated her son and Chyna –- who she says smashed an expensive television in the master bedroom. But after Gamble pulled them apart and asked Rob Kardashian to leave, she was told that Chyna smashed a chair on the windshield of her son’s car.

In her questioning, Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, asked why Jenner or anyone else did not call the police. Jenner said her security team – former Los Angeles Police Department officers – helped diffuse the intense ordeal.

Kris Jenner claims she wanted to help Chyna. She said arguments between the couple were an “ongoing theme” in their relationship that included alcoholic beverages and drugs.

“We didn’t put Chyna on the show and give her this fabulous life to be taken away,” she said. “We created other opportunities. I was hopeful that it would be OK. That’s why I didn’t call (the police).”

Ciani tried to gain clarity about a text message sent from Kris Jenner to “Rob & Chyna” showrunner that read Chyna “beat the (expletive) out of Rob’s face.” She said the phrase was used as a figure of speech.

Kris Jenner compared her reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the recent Oscars.

“It’s like you’re at an awards show and you get slapped,” she said while drawing some laughter from jurors and some others in the courtroom while her daughters’ facial expressions remained stoic.

Ciani asked about another text she sent to the showrunner that read “We need to ditch this (expletive)” after her son’s altercation with the Chyna. Jenner said she was very angry and upset at the time, but she claims she never had any involvement in hampering Chyna’s time on the show.

“It’s not my proudest moment, but it was how I felt at the time,” she said.

Chyna’s lawsuit, filed in 2017, alleges defamation and interference with contracts. It accuses Kris Jenner of being a ringleader who used her daughters in a campaign to defame Chyna as abusive to Rob Kardashian.

Kris Jenner would be an executive producer on the couple’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” spinoff, “Rob & Chyna,” which premiered on the E! Network later in September of 2016. She said she had nothing to do with the network deciding to not pick up the reality show for a second season.

With Kris Jenner being her son’s manager, she said she would receive a letter saying the show was “green lit.” But she says they never got a letter exercising the option.

Chyna and Rob Kardashian share a daughter named Dream.

The post Kris Jenner says Blac Chyna tried to murder her son in 2016 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Insists She Didn’t Hold A ‘Grudge’ Against Kylie Jenner For Dating Her Ex Tyga

Blac Chyna is denying the idea that she held a “grudge” against Kylie Jenner for dating her ex Tyga. The 33-year-old model, who is waging a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the KarJenners, said, “No, not at all,” in response to the question on April 20, per Rolling Stone, claiming she had no hard feelings against the 24-year-old beauty mogul who had a relationship with the rapper following he and Chyna’s 2014 breakup.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Will Smith
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Corey Gamble
Rolling Stone

Kris Jenner Testifies at Blac Chyna Defamation Trial About Pivotal Fight: ‘It Was So Chaotic’

Click here to read the full article. Seconds after Kris Jenner took the witness stand Thursday to deny claims she defamed her son’s former fiancée Blac Chyna, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan appeared blindsided by the first question. “Is it your testimony that Chyna, the plaintiff, threatened to kill your daughter, Kylie Jenner?” Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani asked as Kris’ other daughters Khloé and Kim Kardashian watched from the front row of a courtroom in downtown Los Angeles. “Kylie Jenner?” Kris responded, seemingly confused. “Yes,” Ciani said. “Your daughter Kylie Jenner.” After a tense exchange over Kris’ prior deposition testimony in the long-running...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Blac Chyna Testifies She Has No ‘Grudge’ After Kylie Jenner ‘Took’ Boyfriend Tyga

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna kept her cool on the witness stand Wednesday when the lawyer representing Kylie Jenner, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian suggested the model now suing the women for defamation harbored resentment toward Kylie for dating the rapper Tyga, the father of Chyna’s son. “Do you bear a grudge against Kylie Jenner,” lawyer Michael G. Rhodes asked during his cross-examination of Chyna in a Los Angeles courtroom on the second day of the closely watched trial. “No, not at all,” Chyna, 33, answered. “She took your boyfriend, right?” Rhodes shot back. “No,” Chyna...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
The Independent

Kris Jenner claims that Blac Chyna ‘made death threats’ against Kylie Jenner in trial

Kris Jenner has alleged that Blac Chyna made death threats against Kylie Jenner.Jenner took the stand in Chyna’s ongoing lawsuit against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The model and reality star alleges that the family conspired with executives at the TV network E! to pull the plug on a reality show starring herself and her former boyfriend, Rob Kardashian.Additional allegations in the complaint include assault and harassment charges against Rob, while Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are accused of defamation.The Kardashian matriarch testified that she heard from daughter Kylie and Kylie’s now ex-boyfriend Tyga that...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Kylie Jenner testifies she warned brother about Blac Chyna

Kylie Jenner testified Monday that she expressed concerns to her brother Rob Kardashian about his new girlfriend and soon-to-be reality TV co-star Blac Chyna, because she had heard Chyna had a tendency to abuse drugs and alcohol and become violent.“I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him," Jenner, now 24 and a teenager at the time, said from the witness stand at a Los Angeles trial. She said her brother didn't heed her warnings, and continued with the relationship. Chyna is suing Jenner and three other members of the Kardashian...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MarketRealist

Blac Chyna Faces Tax Evasion, Case Against the Kardashians Continues

Recently, Blac Chyna chose to take the Kardashian family to court for financial compensation after her reality TV show, Rob & Chyna, got canceled. The show premiered on E! Network and shed light on her toxic former relationship with Rob Kardashian. She claims the cancellation of the TV show brought on financial struggles she wouldn’t be facing if the show were still airing on television today.
CELEBRITIES
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy