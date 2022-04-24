Devore, Slattery win Glass City Marathon

Celebrating the anniversary of women’s access to marathon racing, Sydney Devore made history on Sunday as she crossed the finish line in the Glass Bowl.

Devore’s final mark in the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon didn’t just set the women’s course record, it shattered it.

Devore, 30, broke the women’s course record of the 45th Glass City Marathon by four minutes. She finished with a final mark of 2 hours, 41 minutes, 25 seconds. The previous mark was set by Maura Lemon in 2018 with a time of 2:45:37.

“It's just the greatest feeling ever. I mean, when you see that tape and you realize it's for you, it's such a surreal moment,” Devore said after the race. “You kind of only dream about, and it's been like five years now that I've been like, dreaming about doing it again. So it just felt like, oh my gosh, this is happening.”

This year marked the 50th anniversary of women being allowed to compete in the Boston Marathon.

Tom Slattery won the men’s division of the Glass City Marathon with a time of 2:21:38.

Alexander Burks, of Westminister, Colo., was the men’s Owens Corning Half Marathon winner with a time of 1:06:39. Gladys Yator won the women’s half marathon with a time of 1:16:39.

Devore’s win on Sunday meant even more to the marathoner. She previously fractured her tibia and, despite her injury, continued running in a separate race. Her decision to keep running prolonged her recovery.

After battling her injury for a year and a half, she made a full recovery in January.

“It means a lot for me, personally, to feel like I still have it in me to come back,” Devore said. “This is me just finding my momentum again. It feels great to be a part of course history, for now, next year it'll probably get broken again. But it just feels really great to just feel like my name is there again.”

This is her fourth marathon. Devore previously won the 2018 Pittsburgh Marathon with a time of 2:32:38.

Devore is wasting little time before her next race. In six weeks, she’ll compete in the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn. She’ll use that race as an Olympic Trials qualifier.

Slattery had an opportunity of breaking the Glass City record, which was set in 2017 with a mark of 2:20:54. He was a few minutes shy of breaking the record.

As he ran the marathon course, he was on pace to set the record. By mile 16, Slattery became fatigued and knew beating the time he set as a goal, 2:18, would be difficult.

“Just relief,” Slattery said of his Glass City Marathon win. “I was exhausted. I think after you finish a build up, you're just pretty tired as it is, but I always say it takes a village to come through. And I'm really thankful about my fiancee's support, my family support, friends, everything, my coach.”

Glass City was Slattery’s fourth marathon. He ran races in Sacramento, Houston, and Atlanta. At the Chevron Houston Marathon, Slattery set a personal best of 2:18:33. Sunday’s marathon was his first win.

Slattery said the Glass City course “was a great course, it was flat. So definitely glad I came out for it.

“In a race like this, you just hang tough. I'm representing a lot more than just a time. And I didn't want to let that go.”

Yator, who trains in Kenya and resides in Toledo, won the Glass City 5K on Saturday. She said it felt good to win both races.

Burks attempted to keep pace with his personal record of 1:05.32 while running the half marathon. Burks and another runner traded leads back and forth until he was able to break away around the 10K mark.

As Burks reached the midway point of the half marathon, he felt confident in his ability to be the first one to cross the finish line.

“I knew that I felt good enough that I could probably hang on to [get the] win,” Burks said. “I did slow down a lot more than I expected.”