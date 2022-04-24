ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo Gallery: 45th Annual Mercy Health Glass City Marathon

By By Lizzie Heintz / The Blade, Kurt Steiss / The Blade
Tom Slattery, 26, of Alexandria, Va., and Sydney Devore, 30, of Ferndale, Mich., came first in their gender categories in the 45th Annual Mercy Health Glass City Marathon at the University of Toledo Sunday.

Click left and right arrows to scroll through the gallery from the event.

