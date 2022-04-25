ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter CEO tells employees company is in the dark over future under Musk

By Sheila Dang
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

April 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes. He was speaking to a town hall meeting that was heard by Reuters.

“Once the deal closes, we don’t know which direction the platform will go,” Agrawal said.

Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees. (Reporting by Sheila Dang and Katie Paul; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
Reuters

