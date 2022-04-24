ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Faedo promoted to Mud Hens

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
 3 days ago

The Toledo Mud Hens pitching depth got a boost with an early season promotion.

Alex Faedo, 26, was reassigned from Low-A Lakeland to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. Faedo is the Detroit Tigers No. 16 prospect, according to MLB.com.

Faedo is in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). He last pitched in 2019 with Double-A Erie.

Faedo pitched in three games for the Lakeland Flying Tigers with one start. He finished with a 1-1 record across 10 1/3 innings pitched. The six-foot-five right-hander had a 2.53 earned run average with 12 strikeouts and three walks.

He’s likely slated to join the Mud Hens starting rotation. Toledo’s starters include Nivaldo Rodriguez, Joey Wentz, Elvin Rodriguez, and Chase Anderson. Beau Brieske, who began the season with the Mud Hens rotation, was promoted to Detroit this week.

Faedo was a first-round draft pick in the 2017 MLB Draft (18th overall) out of the University of Florida. He has a career 12-18 record with a 3.90 ERA with three minor league affiliates. Faedo has 256 strikeouts and 63 walks over 247 innings pitched.

