LIST: Where you can vote early for May 7 elections
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – With days remaining until Election Day for municipal and local races, early voting began Monday throughout Texas.East Texans to vote on nearly $1 billion in school bonds
East Texas will be voting on a host of issues, including city council races, school bonds , and two amendments to the Texas Constitution .
Below is a list of where you can vote early in all 28 East Texas counties. The list is pulled from each county’s local election page.
Anderson County
- Anderson County Courthouse (703 N. Mallard, Suite 103A, Palestine, TX 75801)
Angelina County
- City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Center (516 Montrose Street, Lufkin, TX 75901)
- Diboll City Hall (400 Kenley Street, 75941)
- Huntington Civic Center (1179 HWY 69 N, 75949)
- Lakewood Baptist Church (3497 HWY 147, Zavalla, TX, 75980)
Bowie County
- Bowie County Courthouse (710 James Bowie Dr. New Boston, TX)
- Southwest Center (3222 W. 7th Street, Texarkana, TX)
- Walnut Church of Christ (2720 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX)
Camp County
- Camp County Courthouse (First floor, 126 Church St., Pittsburg, TX)
Cass County
- Cass County Voting Building (227 E. Rush, Linden, TX)
- Atlanta Administration Office (106 W. Main Street, Atlanta, TX)
Cherokee County
- Election Office (138 W. 5th Street, Rusk, TX, 75785)
- Jacksonville Public Library (526 E. Commerce Street, 75766)
- The River Church (595 Marcus Street, Alto, TX, 75925)
Franklin County
- Franklin County Annex East (502 East Main Street, Mt. Vernon, TX, 75457)
Gregg County
- Gregg County Courthouse (101 E. Methvin Street, 1st Floor, Longview, TX, 75601)
- Longview ISD Education Support Center (1301 E. Young Street, 75602)
- Meadowbrook Country Club (1306 Houston Street, Kilgore, TX, 75662)
- White Oak ISD – Main Office (200 S. White Oak Rd., 75693)
Harrison County
- Harrison County Elections Office (415 East Burleson, Marshall, TX, 75672)
- Gold Hall Community Center (101 East Elm Street, Hallsville, TX)
- G.W. Carver School/Anointing Grace Church (2302 Holland Street, Marshall, TX, 75670)
- Harleton Community Center (4335 Community Street, Harleton, TX 75651)
- Waskom Sub-Courthouse (415 East Burleson, Marshall, TX, 75672)
- Woodland Hill Baptist Church (2105 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX, 75601)
Henderson County
- Lakeview Assembly of God Church (700 E. Cedar Creek Pkwy, Seven Points, TX 75143)
- First United Methodist Church (204 SH 31 W., Chandler, TX 75758)
- Brownsboro ISD Administration Building (14134 TX-31, Brownsboro, TX 75756)
- Henderson County Elections Center (201 E. Larkin St., Athens, Texas 75751)
Hopkins County
- Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 (128 G Jefferson St., Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482)
Houston County
- Houston County Courthouse Basement (401 E. Houston Ave. Crockett, TX)
Marion County
- Marion County Election Building (504 N. Alley, Jefferson, TX, 75657)
Morris County
- County Annex Building (600 Broadnax, Daingerfield, TX)
Nacogdoches County
- County Courthouse Annex (203 W. Main Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961)
Panola County
- Panola County Courthouse (110 S. Sycamore Street, Carthage, TX 75633)
Polk County
- Polk County Judicial Center (101 W. Mill Street, Livingston, TX 77351)
- Onalaska Sub Courthouse (14111 US HWY 190 West, Onalaska, TX 77360)
- Sechrest Webster Community Center (100 W. Front Street, Corrigan, TX 75939)
Rains County
- Courthouse Annex (220 W. Quitman Street, Suite E, Emory, TX 75440)
Rusk County
- Rusk County Elections Office (204 N. Main Street, Henderson, TX 75652)
- Chandler Street Church of Christ (2700 Chandler Street, Kilgore, TX 75662)
Sabine County
- Sabine Administration Building (280 Main St., Hemphill, TX 75948)
- Pineland VFD (205 Temple Ave. South, Pineland, TX 75968)
San Augustine County
- Election Administrator Office (225 North Harrison, San Augustine, TX 75972)
- Broaddus Community Center (CR 361 FM 2558, Broaddus, TX 75929)
Shelby County
- Community House (425 San Augustine St., Center, TX 75935)
Smith County
- The HUB (304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler, TX 75702)
- Bullard Southern Baptist (716 N. Houston St., Bullard, TX 75757)
- Chapel Hill Administrative Building (11134 C.R. 2249, Tyler, TX 75707)
- First Christian Church (4202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75701)
- Heritage Building (1900 Bellwood Rd., Tyler, TX 75701)
- Lindale Masonic Lodge (200 W. Margaret St., Lindale, TX 75771)
- Noonday Community Center (16662 CR 196, Tyler, TX 75703)
- Whitehouse United Methodist Church (405 W. Main St., Whitehouse, TX 75791)
Titus County
- Elections Administration Building (110 S. Madison Ave., Mount Pleasant, TX 75455)
Trinity County
- Apple Springs VFD (14755 N. SH 94, Apple Springs, TX 75926)
- Groveton Church of Christ Annex (169 N. Main, Groveton, TX 75926)
- Trinity City Hall (101 W. Madison, Trinity, TX 75862)
Upshur County
- Upshur County Courthouse (100 W. Tyler St., Gilmer, TX 75644)
Van Zandt County
- Canton Senior Citizens Center (200 W. Grove St., Canton, TX 75103)
Wood County
- Wood County Annex Building (200 W. Bermuda St., Quitman, TX 75783)
