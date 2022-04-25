ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Charli XCX Gets Edgy in Leather Vest, Spray Painted Pants & Strappy Sandals in NYC

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
Charli XCX knows how to make a statement. The “Boom Clap” hitmaker showcased her edgy sartorial prowess while in New York City this past weekend.

For the outing, Charli donned a mod look that consisted of an oversized black leather vest, which she wore over a Coach crop top. The short garment was complete with a round neckline and adorned with the brand’s signature textile jacquard allover.

The “Beg For You” singer teamed the garments with green pants that had black spray paint detailing along the leg and slight flare on the hem. Sticking to her personal vibe, Charli accessorized with sleek square frames, a choker necklace, chain bracelets and silver midi rings. She touted her essential items in a leather shoulder bag. To let her look do all of the talking, she styled her dark tresses in soft curls and opted for neutral glam.

When it came down to footwear, the musician boosted her height with Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Sandals . The shoes are set on a leather sole and feature three black patent straps along the instep, zipper fastening and a covered 4.7-inch stiletto heel. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Charli favors modern clothing that allows her to put her own spin on popular trends. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for brands including Ray-Ban, Samsung and Agent Provocateur. For footwear, the pop star gravitates towards strappy sandals, vibrant heels and Nike sneakers .

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Pop on a pair of black strappy sandals for a streamlined look.

CREDIT: Nordstrom
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Strappy Sandal, $100 .

CREDIT: DSW
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: London Rag Sherri Sandal, $55.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Sandals, $795 .

