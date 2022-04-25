Shailene Woodley Sharpens Up in Red Mini Skirt & Matching Heeled Loafers for ‘Three Women’ Filming
Shailene Woodley is filming a new series, “Three Women,” and was spotted in-character on the streets of NYC today.
The “Big Little Lies” actress was seen in a pair of red leather heeled loafers featuring a pointed toe and gold horsebit detail across the vamp. She also wore a black blazer over a black top and a red high-waisted mini skirt with gold buttons.
Woodley also sported some accessories, including a coordinating black and red leather shoulder bad, layered necklaces and multiple rings.
According to Deadline , Woodley is playing the role of Gia, a writer who persuades three women to tell her their unique stories. The series, which is being adapted from Lisa Taddeo’s No. 1 nonfiction bestseller, tells the true story true story of three American women who suffered private and/or public backlash for their sexual desires. Woodley’s character is based on Taddeo.
