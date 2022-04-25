ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shailene Woodley Sharpens Up in Red Mini Skirt & Matching Heeled Loafers for ‘Three Women’ Filming

By Allie Fasanella
 3 days ago

Shailene Woodley is filming a new series, “Three Women,” and was spotted in-character on the streets of NYC today.

The “Big Little Lies” actress was seen in a pair of red leather heeled loafers featuring a pointed toe and gold horsebit detail across the vamp. She also wore a black blazer over a black top and a red high-waisted mini skirt with gold buttons.

Woodley also sported some accessories, including a coordinating black and red leather shoulder bad, layered necklaces and multiple rings.

According to Deadline , Woodley is playing the role of Gia, a writer who persuades three women to tell her their unique stories. The series, which is being adapted from Lisa Taddeo’s No. 1 nonfiction bestseller, tells the true story true story of three American women who suffered private and/or public backlash for their sexual desires. Woodley’s character is based on Taddeo.

Flip through to gallery to check out Woodley’s red carpet style through the years.

Slip into a pair of these classy loafers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FP9bh_0fJuLbtL00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Lior Loafers , $149.95-170

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAd1u_0fJuLbtL00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Gucci Jordaan Bit Loafer, $880

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUtSB_0fJuLbtL00

To Buy: Franco Sarto Belin loafers, $99 .

