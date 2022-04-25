ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Body of National Guardsman recovered on South Texas border

By Sandra Sanchez
 3 days ago

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The body of a Texas National Guardsman who had been missing since Friday on the border in Eagle Pass, Texas, has been recovered, the Texas Military Department announced Monday.

Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, who had been assigned to Operation Lone Star in Eagle Pass, died during a mission along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Abbott said.

Evans, 22, was from Arlington, Texas. He went missing Friday as he jumped into the river near Eagle Pass to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning, Texas Military Department officials said.

“We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family,” said Maj Gen Tom Suelzer, Adjutant General for Texas. “We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time”

Evans was assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels, the Texas Military Department said in a statement.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country. I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier. The Texas Military Department will continue to provide more updates to the public as they become available. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.”

A Republican-led congressional delegation this afternoon plans to visit Eagle Pass and is scheduled to hold a press conference on the ongoing increase in migrants crossing from Mexico into this part of South Texas.

Border Report plans to have a story on their visit.

