How to use a tea infuser

Take the next step in your sustainable journey with the Earthly Co. Reusable & Washable Paper Towels. This 10-pack of notpaper towels has a classic, fresh pattern that adds a fun pop of color to any kitchen. Incredibly, just 10 of these eco-friendly cloth paper towels can replace more than 80 rolls of disposable paper towels! Use them as guest towels, cleaning cloths, dishwashing cloths, tissues, or any other way you should please! Made from 100% cotton flannel, these natural-fiber cloths eventually break down to leave nothing behind. Moreover, the fabric comes double-brushed on both sides, creating more absorption and surface area—plus, they are so soft. Measuring 13 inches by 10 inches, they are large enough to get the job done. And then you simply machine wash them on cold or warm with the rest of your laundry!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO