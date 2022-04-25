ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How to use a tea infuser

By Facebook.com/TechGadgetsCanada
Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the coffee versus tea debate, there are passionate opinions. But for those of us who know the correct answer is “tea,” another debate begins. What’s the best method to brew tea, which are the finest tea leaves and blends, how long to steep, and don’t even get us started on...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

How to Make Pudding Poke Cake

More often than not, the best desserts are the creative treats that combine two main ingredients. And even better are those desserts that offer an impressive (and delicious!) end result without too much fuss. Enter: a pudding poke cake. Pudding poke cakes start with a boxed cake mix, baked as...
RECIPES
CNET

This $78 Air Fryer and Convection Oven Is Big Value (Save $97)

I first put a Crux hybrid air fryer and toaster oven on my countertop about three years ago. Almost immediately, my microwave and big convection oven went into hibernation. I was using this thing for everything -- toasting, roasting, reheating. Plus, it has a formidable air fryer function for making chicken wings, french fries and the sort. Start your own love affair with a Crux Digital six-slice air fryer for just $78 at Macy's, down from the sticker of $175. (Although, you can often find it for around $100).
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

No-Bake Dairy-Free and Paleo Key Lime Pies

We love a good key lime pie. They’re tangy, they’re sweet, they’re smooth. But our favorite part is the crumbly graham cracker crust. And these dairy-free and paleo mini key lime pies made by Natalie from Feasting on Fruit are getting a crust upgrade. It’s made with Hu Kitchen Ginger Snap Cookies that add an extra element of flavor. Plus, the filling doesn’t require any baking time. A win-win.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Ridiculously Easy Way to Clean Coffee Stains From White Mugs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Some things look better with a bit of wear and tear — coffee mugs aren’t one of them. As a former barista, I can tell you, there’s always (at least) one stubborn mug in any coffee shop that feels destined for the dish pit, no matter how many times you scrub it or run it through the dishwasher. Even though I knew these mugs were clean, the rings and stains from coffee drinks past would make me immediately pass on using these mugs for customers.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gadget Flow

Earthly Co. Reusable & Washable Paper Towels replace more than 80 rolls of paper towels

Take the next step in your sustainable journey with the Earthly Co. Reusable & Washable Paper Towels. This 10-pack of notpaper towels has a classic, fresh pattern that adds a fun pop of color to any kitchen. Incredibly, just 10 of these eco-friendly cloth paper towels can replace more than 80 rolls of disposable paper towels! Use them as guest towels, cleaning cloths, dishwashing cloths, tissues, or any other way you should please! Made from 100% cotton flannel, these natural-fiber cloths eventually break down to leave nothing behind. Moreover, the fabric comes double-brushed on both sides, creating more absorption and surface area—plus, they are so soft. Measuring 13 inches by 10 inches, they are large enough to get the job done. And then you simply machine wash them on cold or warm with the rest of your laundry!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
Taste Of Home

The Very Best Pancake Mix, According to Our Pro Pancake Flippers

Searching for the best pancake mix for your Saturday morning breakfast? Our Test Kitchen tried 10 popular brands in a blind taste test. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
ETOnline.com

The Best Wayfair Way Day 2022 Deals on Appliances: Washers, Blenders, Air Conditioners and More

Whether you need a new washing machine to keep your clothes fresh or a coffee maker for your early mornings, Way Day 2022 has officially arrived at Wayfair with thousands of major appliances starting at just $350 and small appliance deals up to 50% off. The two-day event is Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year and this is the perfect time for you to shop if you’re looking for new home essentials like refrigerators and washers without spending a fortune.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

No Knives Needed. Cut a Cake Like a Pro With Dental Floss

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Delicate piping: Ruined. Frosting: a long smear. Crumbs stacked on top of what used to be a perfectly iced cake. These are all signs you've used the wrong tool to cut your cake -- even if that tool was a knife. No matter how sharp it is, whenever I use a knife to cut into a cake, I'm often left with a gob of icing that I end up scraping onto someone's plate to "clean" the blade for the next slice. But what other option do I have? Surprisingly, a tiny everyday tool does the trick: dental floss.
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

Knives Out: The Best Carbon Blades You Should Have in Your Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ask any professional chef and they’ll tell you that having sharp and durable knives is everything. A good set of the best carbon kitchen knives can last a lifetime if maintained and do it all, from slicing to dicing. Carbon steel has been around for centuries, but stainless steel knives took the spotlight for a while due to their rust-free quality. Recently, carbon and high-carbon kitchen knives have made a comeback, though they...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Celebrate Mother's Day This Year with a Bouquet of Fried Chicken from KFC

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and for the mom-loving holiday KFC has prepared a special gift for moms this year, a Kentucky Fried Buckquet. So what exactly is a Kentucky Fried Buckquet? Well, as the name suggests, it's a cross between a bucket of chicken and a bouquet. This year for Mother's Day, KFC is partnering with Proflowers to give fans the option to order a free Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit that features 12 colorful and vibrant roses, a glass vase, and a KFC vase applique, eight skewers, and a card. There is one catch here though—the chicken is sold separately.
KENTUCKY STATE
thesouthernladycooks.com

OVEN BAKED PORK CHOPS

These oven baked pork chops are tender with a flavor you and your family or guests will enjoy. The sweetness of the molasses combined with the brown sugar and spicy mustard make the perfect flavor combination. Serve these to family for an easy weeknight dinner or to guests for a main dish company meal. These baked pork chops go with just about any vegetable side dish. I love serving my recipe for sweet cornbread mini muffins with these baked chops because they go so well with most pork dishes. I am a big fan of any kind of pork and we have lots of recipes on the site. Just type what you are looking for in the search box on any page and they should come up for you and Enjoy!
RECIPES
yankodesign.com

This modular pouf and sofa hybrid concept looks a teeny bit uncomfortable

Modular furniture has become quite the fad these days, especially as people begin to understand how little floor space they actually have. Furniture that performs more than one function is also en vogue because having two pieces of furniture in the space of one helps a lot in saving space and money. Not everything can be combined perfectly, of course, and some take a bit of creative thinking to get around contrasting or incompatible elements. There are times when you do end up with a solution that is visually interesting to the point of being beautiful but may, unfortunately, be impractical for the purpose it was designed for in the first place.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy