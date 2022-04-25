ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘This is a tragedy’: House Republicans denounce Biden policies after touring South Texas border

By Sandra Sanchez
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJWn8_0fJuJR5N00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — A Republican congressional delegation of 10 House members, including GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, toured the South Texas border on Monday and from the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass urged the Biden administration not to repeal Title 42 next month.

Their tour came the same day that the Texas Military Department announced it had recovered the body of Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, who went missing and drowned Friday in Eagle Pass after jumping into the river to assist migrants who appeared to be in trouble.

Body of National Guardsman recovered on South Texas border

“It’s a gloomy day here in Eagle Pass,” U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Texas Republican who represents this border region, told media. “Earlier today Border Patrol were able to recover the body of Specialist Evans and it just feels like a gloomy, sad day.”

“It’s heartbreaking that a young man lost his life,” U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee said. “This is a tragedy. A sovereign nation has borders. And I want Border Patrol and all law enforcement in Texas to know that we’re going to do whatever we can to help stop this and it starts in November.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcDYK_0fJuJR5N00
Texas National Guard troops practice maneuvers on April 7, 2022, on the banks of the Rio Grande south of Mission, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, joined the tour Monday after testifying in court in Atlanta in an administrative hearing on a challenge brought by a group of voters seeking to block her from the ballot based on a post-Civil War era policy about keeping insurrectionists from elected office. Taylor was an organizer of the Jan. 6 events in Washington, D.C.

She was the seventh representative to address the media and said, “This isn’t about political parties and it shouldn’t be nothing about politics. This should be about securing the United States border, respecting our laws, respecting the families who live right here on our border.”

“Our president is the greatest business partner to the cartels because everything he is doing is enriching them,” she said.

The group met with ranchers and community leaders from Del Rio to Eagle Pass, as well as law enforcement and Border Patrol agents and National Guard troops stationed along the banks.

The Republicans repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden, and mentioned the fall elections as a way to galvanize public disapproval for the historic surge of migrants crossing from Mexico along the Southwest border this past year.

Title 42 repeal will cost Democrats dearly in November, Texas GOP chair says

So far in Fiscal Year 2022, which began in October, there have been over 1 million encounters with migrants at Southwest land borders.

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, of New York, called it a “crisis from Joe Biden’s failed policies.”

Arizona, West Texas see sharp rise in migrant encounters in March

Leader McCarthy said law enforcement are expecting 18,000 will try to cross when Title 42 is lifted on May 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfjTF_0fJuJR5N00
U.S. Border Patrol agents on June 24, 2021, arrest two women migrants near Hidalgo, Texas. Most migrants that have been arrested since March 2020 have been sent back to Mexico under Title 42, a public health law enacted by the Trump administration to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

McCarthy repeatedly called on his Democratic colleagues to join with Republicans and sign a discharge petition that would force a vote on the House floor to keep Title 42 in place. Title 42 is a 1940s public health law that was re-enacted in March 2020 by the Trump administration to stop the spread of coronavirus across the border.

The discharge petition was filed by U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, of Texas, who was part of Monday’s tour.

Roy tweeted they have 180 signatures and if 218 members get on board they can force Title 42 to a floor vote “which means we turn folks back to Mexico under health laws.”

But Monday he admitted that Title 42 is not the right policy to reform immigration practices on the border, but he says keeping it in place will help to hold back the masses from crossing.

“Title 42 is a band aid on a gunshot wound. It’s not actual border security,” Roy said. “We have got to do the hard work and have a sovereign nation.”

McCarthy repeatedly thanked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for spending billions of dollars of Texas money to secure the border and for activating Operation Lone Star, under which 10,000 National Guard troops have been surged to the border region since March 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ApIj_0fJuJR5N00
A convoy of Texas National Guard troops are seen headed from maneuvers on April 7, 2022, outside Anzalduas Park, in Mission, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

Roy mentioned Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ scheduled testimony on Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee, of which Roy is a member.

GOP leaders have sent Mayorkas detailed questions they want answered during Thursday’s hearing, which is titled “Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security.” Several have criticized past performances by Mayorkas who has been scant on details during hearings.

McCarthy on his Facebook page posted a letter he signed that was sent on Monday to Mayorkas detailing several questions the secretary should be expected to answer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTpT7_0fJuJR5N00
A letter was sent April 25 by five Republicans to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. (McCarthy Facebook Post)

Questions include information on the Migrant Protection Protocols Program, also known as “Remain in Mexico” policy, which the Biden administration was forced to reinstate due to a court order; continuation of a border wall along the Southwest border; and keeping title 42 in place.

“We call on you to immediately take all legal and necessary actions at your disposal — of which there are many — to secure the southern border, rectify the dangerous policies this administration has put in motion over the past year, and bring your agency into compliance with the laws passed by the United States Congress,” reads the letter that was also sent from U.S. Reps. Brian Babin, of Texas, co-chairman of the House Border Security Caucus; Jim Banks, of Indiana; Republican Whip Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, and Stefanik.

Mayorkas is scheduled to testify at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
State
Tennessee State
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Elections
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Local
Texas Government
City
Eagle Pass, TX
State
Arizona State
Daily Mail

ANOTHER Democrat warns Biden is not prepared for the end of Title 42 after March saw highest number of migrant crossings in history: Top Senator says lifting of Trump policy on May 23 should be delayed

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters joined a growing chorus of Democrats who are working to stop the Biden administration from ending Title 42 as migrant crossings have already soared to the highest in two decades. The Michigan Democrat, who chairs both the Homeland Security committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Babin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Chip Roy
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Border Patrol#House Republicans#Border Report#Gop
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Karl Rove on buses of migrants arriving in DC from Texas: When is the federal government going to step up?

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove appeared on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. as America's border crisis rages. Rove asked when the federal government will "step up" to fulfill its duties on immigration and said Abbott's move is the only way Americans can get lawmakers' attention.
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy