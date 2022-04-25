ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

New massacre in Chihuahua: 11 dead at clandestine horse track

By Julian Resendiz
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLH80_0fJuJHVL00

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect additional fatalities from seven reported earlier, as per Chihuahua state police officials.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eleven people are dead following a shooting at a clandestine horse track about 200 miles south of Juarez, Mexican authorities said.

Witnesses reported the armed attack around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday at a ranch in the farming community of El Sauz; five people died on the scene and two more perished overnight at hospitals, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

Five adult males were found dead on the scene; 10 other men and women sustained gunshot wounds and six succumbed to their injuries late Sunday or early Monday, said Ana Antillon, a spokeswoman for the Chihuahua Public Safety Secretary.

Police recovered five vehicles, one motorcycle and a trailer with a horse from the scene. Hundreds of .223-caliber and 7.62mm bullet casings were also recovered, the AG’s Office said. That type of ammo is usually associated with AR-15 and AK-47 rifles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S39qG_0fJuJHVL00

Authorities on Monday declined to disclose a motive for the shooting but said no suspects were in custody. A Chihuahua state official told El Heraldo newspaper the horse track lacked permits and that its operators may be subject to a $5,000 fine.

This is the second massacre reported in Chihuahua – a state that borders Texas and New Mexico – in the past 10 days.

On Good Friday, five vehicles traveling on Mexico Highway 2 came under fire from gunmen through to be associated with La Linea drug cartel . Two Chihuahua state police officers, a Mexican immigration agent and three civilians were killed inside the vehicles which were later incinerated by the attackers.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Chihuahua police arrested seven people in the nearby town of Janos they said had links to organized crime, but a judge freed them last week.

In late March, gunmen killed 20 people at a clandestine cockfighting arena in the state of Michoacan. Mexican authorities told local media the attack came from a rival group targeting Jalisco New Generation Cartel leadership in the region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chihuahua#Shooting#Organized Crime#Violent Crime#Border Report#Mexican#Ag#El Heraldo
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy