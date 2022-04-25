ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

HK Hall of Fame to Hold Online Silent Auction in May

By Kathy Brown
hk-now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Elaine Jackson, HK Hall of Fame Treasurer. The 2022 Haddam-Killingworth Hall of Fame Silent Auction will be held online. Proceeds are to benefit the Eric Auer/Patsy Kamercia Civic Achievement Award. Two $500 scholarships are...

hk-now.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KGMI

Bellingham Bells seeking host families for 2022 season

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham Bells are now accepting applications for host families for the 2022 season. This summer, 35 collegiate baseball players will be in Bellingham while they compete for the Bells. Player will start arriving on May 26th and stay until mid-August. It’s a three month long...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Villages Daily Sun

Fundraisers support student scholarships

Local organizations have their calendars packed with scholarship fundraiser events such as golf tournaments, performances and more. The Sumter County School District will host its 38th Annual Sumter School District Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday at Evans Prairie Country Club. Debbie Moffitt, assistant superintendent, said last year’s event raised $17,500. “District staff donates their time to put on this tournament to show our commitment to the importance of education,” said Moffitt, who oversees the tournament. “Futures are enhanced by furthering educational opportunities.” All proceeds from the tournament go toward scholarships that help seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School attend Lake-Sumter State College.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy