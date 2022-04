In the late '60s, my husband, Jim, and his college pals in L.A. would load surfboards on top of a beat-up van and head south along the Mexican coast during spring break, stopping in Mazatlán, San Blas and Punta de Mita. They slept in their van or under palapas on the beach - never spending more than $2 a night - and relied on local fishermen and vendors to supply them with fresh fish and fruit.

