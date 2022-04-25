1 dead, 1 majorly injured after head-on crash on Highway 1 in Bodega Bay

One driver has died and a second is in the hospital with major injuries after a car swerved into oncoming traffic while driving down State Route 1 in Bodega Bay .

On Sunday at around 10:14 p.m., the crash was reported west of Estero Lane near Hagemann Ranch. Upon arriving at the scene, emergency personnel found two drivers trapped inside their vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to CHP, it appears the crash occurred when a Toyota Tacoma traveling north swerved to the left, crossing double yellow lines into the southbound lanes and hitting a BMW 325XI head-on .

The driver of the BMW, a local man from Forestville, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Toyota was a 16-year-old boy. He was flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries by a Golden Gate CHP helicopter. His identity has also not yet been released. Officials told KCBS Radio his injuries are not life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear what caused the 16-year-old to swerve into oncoming traffic.

