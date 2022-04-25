ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Medical Report: Social determinants can be as important as genes in influencing health

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArRe1_0fJuFUJ200

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted disparities in health, and not always in the way many would expect.

Social influencers of health are important. Environment, diet, financial circumstances and access to care can be as important as genes in determining health outcomes. Making vaccines available during the coronavirus pandemic has been one of the greatest public health efforts in the history of medicine. But there are still disparities.

Some parts of the world do not have access because of financial or political issues — this impacts survival and health. Here in the United States the social determinants are more social than economic. There are questions of trust in government or collective memories of improper or unethical treatment.

Social influencers also play a role in determining who is at high risk for bad outcomes if exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. It is not simple at all.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Kyw Newsradio#Medical Reports#Independence Blue Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHYY

Delco lawmakers call Crozer Health saga ‘disappointing,’ ‘corrosive’

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, has been shrouded in controversy over the past two weeks as it apparently seeks to dig itself out of a deepening financial hole by cutting hospital services.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy