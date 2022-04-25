ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Ohio child missing after visiting Wheeling

By Karen Compton
 3 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. ( WTRF ) — A six-year-old girl from Whitehall, Ohio near Columbus has gone missing after a visit to Wheeling.

Angel Mae Miller was taken from Ohio to Wheeling on April 19 by her mother, Ashley Straight, to visit a relative. Ashley Straight was supposed to return Angel Mae to her home in Whitehall, where she lives with her grandmother, Heather Straight, who is the custodial parent, on Saturday, April 23.

Photo of Angel Mae Miller, courtesy of Heather Straight.

Heather Straight tells 7News that Angel Mae is on blood pressure medication and only has two days of medication left. She says it is vital that the child has this medication.

Ashley Straight drives a white 2001 Chrysler Sebring, and Heather Straight says she drove the child to Wheeling in this car.

Heather Straight provided this photo of Angel Mae Miller sitting on the her mother’s vehicle.

Photo of Angel Mae Miller, courtesy of Heather Straight.

Heather Straight says the family did live in Wheeling previously. She also says her sister traveled to Wheeling with Ashley Straight and the child. Heather Straight says her daughter had told a relative she would not return the girl to her.

The Whitehall Police Department entered the child’s name into LEADS as missing and will file charges of interference with custody.

Angel Mae Miller is 6-years-old and has black hair.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Whitehall Police Department in Ohio at 614-237-6333 or call 911.

