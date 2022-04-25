ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming High Lady 'Cats challenge for team tennis title

By Bill Armendariz, Deming Headlight
DEMING – Don’t look now but the Lady Wildcat tennis team is on the verge of reaching the state tournament as a team. The Deming High girls are in second place in the District 3-5A and stand at 5-1 in league duals. On Saturday, the Lady ‘Cats blanked Organ Mountain High School 9-0 to claim their second straight team win in the district. On Tuesday, they edged Centennial High 5-4.

Overall, the Lady ‘Cats are 7-2 on the season.

Saturday’s sweep of the Knights was highlighted by senior Chloe Gomez Gray’s rally from a 4-6 opening set loss in singles’ play. She battled back to claim the next two sets, 6-3 and 7-5, and defeat Hyde Brown.

Senior Lady ‘Cat Belen Carrillo outlasted her opponent Lucy Jorgensen, 6-3 and 6-4, to keep the singles win streak intact.

Sophomore Lady ‘Cat Amanda Santistevan breezed through an opening set at 6-1 against Annabelle Jorgensen and was pushed in the second set before claiming a 7-5 singles win.

Seniors Bailey Sigman and Monique Solis, along with junior Kayley Lovelace posted easy wins in Deming singles competition.

Gomez-Gray and Carrillo defeated the Jorgensen’s in doubles, 6-3 and 6-1. Solis and Lovelace scored a 6-2 and 6-0 doubles win over Haley Ziehl and Keely Cox.

Sigman teamed with Santistevan in a tough doubles battle against Brown and Yanelly Garcia. The Deming duo edged the Knights pair, 6-4 and 6-3.

A pair of sophomores posted the lone wins for the Deming High boys in a 7-2 team loss. Sebastien Lescombes beat Joshua C de Baca in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-2. Lescombes teamed with Sebastian Fitzgerald for a grueling doubles victory over C de Baca and Michaele Taylor. The Deming pair took the first set 6-2 and dropped the second by the same count. Lescombes-Fitzgerald outlasted the Organ Mountain pair to finish the third set on top 7-5.

Both DHS tennis teams will compete in the district’s individual championships on Friday and Saturday in Las Cruces.

Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-546-2611 (leave a message) or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.

