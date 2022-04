Oaxaca City is the center of the state of Oaxaca, towards the Southern, Pacific coast of the country. Consider Oaxaca City if:. You want a low-budget Mexican lifestyle. Oaxaca is one of the most affordable states, so the cost of living is what keeps most expats a lot longer than they anticipated. All the more money for eating tasty memelas, tlayudas and whatever magic salsa sauce they put in those tacos.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO