Mary J. Blige & Music Exec Jason Flom to Receive Honorary 2022 Clio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article.

Congratulations are in order for Mary J. Blige and longtime music executive Jason Flom, who will each receive honorary Clio Music Awards at the 2022 ceremony.

This year’s Clio Music Awards will take place live in Nashville on May 10 from 9-10:30 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Grammy-nominated artist Yola.

“Each year, we select individuals at the forefront of the music industry whose creative work has a sizable impact that shapes our culture,” Clio Music executive director Michael Kauffman said in a statement. “ We ’re so inspired by Mary J. Blige and Jason Flom for their courage to break the mold and show aspiring artists and execs that there are no limits to what they can achieve.”

In recognition of the mark Blige has made on pop culture, hip-hop and R&B music, the Billboard chart-topper will receive the Clio Music Legend Award presented by Pepsi. The award is presented to artists who have made a significant impact on popular culture by channeling their originality in ways that move the music industry forward and inspire a new generation of artists to think differently about their own creative potential. Through the years, Blige has earned nine Grammy Awards.

Ahead of the Clio Music Awards, Blige will host the inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit from May 6-8 in Atlanta, in partnership with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban. The event will bring music and comedy to the Georgia city and provide community-building sessions.

Flom will be granted the Clio Music Impact Award for his work as an activist. The music executive is a founding benefactor of the Bronx Freedom Fund and founding board member of the Innocence Project. He is also a board member of the following organizations: Legal Action Center; Drug Policy Alliance, Families Against Mandatory Minimums, VETPAW. Flom is an advisory board member of the NYU Prison Education Program. He is also host of the podcast Wrongful Conviction.

On May 15, Blige will also receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards . The 10-time BBMA winner will also perform on the show. The BBMAs will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15.