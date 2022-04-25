ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige & Music Exec Jason Flom to Receive Honorary 2022 Clio Music Awards

By Darlene Aderoju
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Congratulations are in order for Mary J. Blige and longtime music executive Jason Flom, who will each receive honorary Clio Music Awards at the 2022 ceremony.

This year’s Clio Music Awards will take place live in Nashville on May 10 from 9-10:30 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Grammy-nominated artist Yola.

“Each year, we select individuals at the forefront of the music industry whose creative work has a sizable impact that shapes our culture,” Clio Music executive director Michael Kauffman said in a statement. “ We ’re so inspired by Mary J. Blige and Jason Flom for their courage to break the mold and show aspiring artists and execs that there are no limits to what they can achieve.”

In recognition of the mark Blige has made on pop culture, hip-hop and R&B music, the Billboard chart-topper will receive the Clio Music Legend Award presented by Pepsi. The award is presented to artists who have made a significant impact on popular culture by channeling their originality in ways that move the music industry forward and inspire a new generation of artists to think differently about their own creative potential. Through the years, Blige has earned nine Grammy Awards.

Ahead of the Clio Music Awards, Blige will host the inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit from May 6-8 in Atlanta, in partnership with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban. The event will bring music and comedy to the Georgia city and provide community-building sessions.

Flom will be granted the Clio Music Impact Award for his work as an activist. The music executive is a founding benefactor of the Bronx Freedom Fund and founding board member of the Innocence Project. He is also a board member of the following organizations: Legal Action Center; Drug Policy Alliance, Families Against Mandatory Minimums, VETPAW. Flom is an advisory board member of the NYU Prison Education Program. He is also host of the podcast Wrongful Conviction.

On May 15, Blige will also receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards . The 10-time BBMA winner will also perform on the show. The BBMAs will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15.

More from Billboard

Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Electrifies In Bold Blue Sweater, Leather Pants & Pointy Thigh-High Boots Promoting ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Album

Mary J. Blige Electrifies In Bold Blue Sweater, Leather Pants & Pointy Thigh-High Boots Promoting 'Good Morning Gorgeous' Album

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mary J. Blige ranks high in the music industry and in the fashion department. After going off the grid for a weeks, the R&B superstar returned to social media on Monday. Blige set Instagram ablaze as she posed in a bold blue and black ensemble that was fitting for her edgy and chic aesthetic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) The "No More Drama" hitmaker set...
Billboard

Lizzo to Perform on First Metaverse Music Awards Show

Lizzo to Perform on First Metaverse Music Awards Show

Lizzo is set to make her metaverse debut. Logitech announced on Tuesday (April 26) that the "About Damn Time" singer will be delivering a performance at the second annual Song Breaker Awards, which will be the first awards show on Roblox. The event is set to honor groundbreaking creators who are shaping pop music through social media trends, memes and dance challenges via TikTok and YouTube over the past year. "I'm excited to be making my metaverse debut with Logitech and to be performing 'Special,' which is a song that means so much to...
Billboard

Lil Nas X Wants The Wiggles to Co-Headline His Tour, They’re ‘Ready to Wiggle’

Lil Nas X Wants The Wiggles to Co-Headline His Tour, They're 'Ready to Wiggle'

Lil Nas X has already tapped some heady collaborators in his young career. Think Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Miley Cyrus and her dad, Billie Ray. The "Old Town Road" rapper has another music-making crossover in mind that's sure to get the house wiggling. With North America dates just announced for his forthcoming Long Live Montero tour, the Georgia native used the platform of his Twitter account to get the attention of the Wiggles. "Trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. i will keep you guys updated,"...
Billboard

Keri Hilson, Dru Hill, Mary Mary & More to Be Recognized at Black Music Honors

Keri Hilson, Dru Hill, Mary Mary & More to Be Recognized at Black Music Honors

The seventh annual Black Music Honors will celebrate the achievements of some of the biggest names in music during a two-hour ceremony on May 19, live from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. R&B group Dru Hill will receive the Urban Music Icon Award, after landing five hit albums on the Billboard 200 chart and 13 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. "Can We Talk" hitmaker Tevin Campbell will be honored with the R&B Icon Award after placing four albums on the Billboard 200 and 13 tunes on the Hot 100. Sister...
Essence

Meet The 23-Year-Old Artist Who Helped Write Ari Lennox’s ‘Pressure’

Following the song’s success, Jai’Len Josey is prepping her debut album. At the top of our conversation, Jai’Len Josey reflected on a career highlight she’ll never forget: earning her first Billboard Hot 100 entry. Ari Lennox’s hit song “Pressure,” co-written by Josey alongside Johnta Austin, Jermaine...
BET

Bishop TD Jakes Says This Is The Most Crippling Sin Society Is Dealing With Today

Bishop TD Jakes is releasing his next two Lifetime films under his Seven Deadly Sins Saga banner and will unravel all of the ins and outs of Wrath and Greed. Sitting alongside Derrick Williams and Shaun Robinson as executive producers, the upcoming Seven Deadly Sins anthology, based on the books by Victoria Christopher Murray, will debut on Lifetime on April 16 and April 23.
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Fiery New Song Dedicated ‘To Whom the F— It May Concern’ at Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Fiery New Song Dedicated 'To Whom the F— It May Concern' at Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion made her Coachella debut late Saturday, and she didn't disappoint, packing her set with spicy hits and one especially fiery brand-new song. Introducing the yet-unheard song, the Houston rapper said it was personal to her and dedicated it "to whom the f— it may concern." It's unclear what the song is called, but it wrapped with a couple of notable phrases. The final line — "you's a bi—" — was broadcast across the festival's big screens, while she also repeated the Twitter-favorite lyric "di– don't run me, I run di–." It's unclear...
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common. Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rapper Peter Gunz Gets Into Another Altercation Exposing Cheater

Rapper Peter Gunz recently got into an altercation during a recent episode while hosting his infamous show Cheaters. Peter Pankey became the host of Cheaters in October 2020 after the previous host Clark James Gable passed in February 2019. Deemed perfect for the job fans have rallied for the Bronx native.
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Several Throwback Pics with Her Mom & Sisters

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a trip down memory lane, complete with meme-worthy pics and snaps of her mother, Diana Ross. On her Instagram Stories, the Black-ish actress shared a series of rare throwback photos that were originally posted by Mother Tongue Magazine. And among them was an iconic Ebony magazine cover from 1973, featuring a pic of Diana in swimwear as she holds Tracee and her sister, Rhonda. Tracee captioned the pic, "Yup that's a teeny ME!"
CELEBRITIES
