Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Rock Matching Hairstyles in Stunning Coachella Selfies

Talk about some real “hot girl s—.”

Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at Weekend 2 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday (April 23), and before she stepped out onstage to slay her performance, she posed for a series of selfies with her pal, Normani.

In the photo uploaded to Meg’s Instagram Stories, the superstar duo are seen posing in matching Y2K-inspired, space bun hairstyles, with Normani opting for a pair of dangling pearl earrings and Megan Thee Stallion completing the look with a sultry green smokey eye.

When a fan pointed out the girls’ matching hairstyles, calling them “actually sisters,” Normani sweetly replied, “wasn’t even planned. we always do this [heart emojis].”

The “Wild Side” singer also shared videos of herself supporting Meg onstage, jamming along in the crowd to “Big Ole Freak,” reciting every lyric without missing a beat.

Meg’s Coachella debut also included “WAP” and “Savage” — sans Cardi B and Beyoncé, respectively — as well as some of the older mixtape cuts that put her on the map.

She also introduced “Plan B” during Weekend One, which she officially released on Friday (April 22). The Houston rapper said it was personal to her and dedicated it “to whom the f— it may concern.” The final line — “you’s a bi—” — was broadcast across the festival’s big screens, while she also repeated the Twitter-favorite lyric “di– don’t run me, I run di–.”