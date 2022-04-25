May exhibits announced at local Scottsdale art gallery

Gallery Andrea, an Old Town Scottsdale arts store, has announced its May exhibits featuring three artists: Katherine Miller, Anina Hathaway and Collin Fry.

Miller hails from Canada, where she was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec. Her fascination with color is a driving force behind her paintings, according to a press release.

“It’s all about the story behind the painting, that’s what inspires me,” Miller said in a press release.

She features her connection with nature and color within her beloved Canadian landscapes, which are reflected in bold, colorful, playful interpretations on canvas.

Miller’s pieces capture memories of cross-Canada travel. The artist wants the viewer to feel movement, mood and simplicity in her work, the press release states. She studied at the Ottawa School of Art and has been mentored by a range of gifted artists.

Miller’s work is represented in a number of galleries and private collections. Like her iconic pines, Miller’s artistic style is one of evolution, rooted in the promise of possibility and continually growing in ways she never imagined.

Anina E. Hathaway’s artistic styles may vary but her ability to elicit emotional responses from her audience remains. Communication obstacles she has faced since birth, combined with her recent cochlear implant surgeries, have largely influenced Hathaway’s work, according to the press release.

Her evocative compositions range from conceptualism to contemporary abstraction while often depicting her reactions toward socio-cultural norms.

Abstraction allows Hathaway to project emotion and her use of chiaroscuro creates a language where she strives to inspire internal communication within her viewers unexplored emotional territories.

Hathaway creates dripping meditations on the nature of consciousness and perception. Similar to a liquid, awareness seems capable of taking on many forms as is determines the composition and arrangement of materials and objects.

Following this, there is often a patina of obscurity in Hathaway’s work: a foregrounded layer that occludes a landscape or object situated directly behind it. As a compositional maneuver, the foreground allows that which lies behind it appear more tantalizing.

The artist works with acrylics on canvas and digital prints to create her highly dimensional and textural scenes of abstracted nature and landscapes.

Collin Fry received his art degree in Michigan and is known for oils and pastels. He’s been painting for over 40 years. He fell in love with the landscape of Arizona 40 years ago and has never turned back. His paintings depict the colors and beauty of Arizona.

Gallery Andrea is at 7019 E. Main St. For more information visit artandrea.com.