ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

May exhibits announced at local Scottsdale art gallery

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdpFC_0fJuBv5N00

Gallery Andrea, an Old Town Scottsdale arts store, has announced its May exhibits featuring three artists: Katherine Miller, Anina Hathaway and Collin Fry.

Miller hails from Canada, where she was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec. Her fascination with color is a driving force behind her paintings, according to a press release.

“It’s all about the story behind the painting, that’s what inspires me,” Miller said in a press release.

She features her connection with nature and color within her beloved Canadian landscapes, which are reflected in bold, colorful, playful interpretations on canvas.

Miller’s pieces capture memories of cross-Canada travel. The artist wants the viewer to feel movement, mood and simplicity in her work, the press release states. She studied at the Ottawa School of Art and has been mentored by a range of gifted artists.

Miller’s work is represented in a number of galleries and private collections. Like her iconic pines, Miller’s artistic style is one of evolution, rooted in the promise of possibility and continually growing in ways she never imagined.

Anina E. Hathaway’s artistic styles may vary but her ability to elicit emotional responses from her audience remains. Communication obstacles she has faced since birth, combined with her recent cochlear implant surgeries, have largely influenced Hathaway’s work, according to the press release.

Her evocative compositions range from conceptualism to contemporary abstraction while often depicting her reactions toward socio-cultural norms.

Abstraction allows Hathaway to project emotion and her use of chiaroscuro creates a language where she strives to inspire internal communication within her viewers unexplored emotional territories.

Hathaway creates dripping meditations on the nature of consciousness and perception. Similar to a liquid, awareness seems capable of taking on many forms as is determines the composition and arrangement of materials and objects.

Following this, there is often a patina of obscurity in Hathaway’s work: a foregrounded layer that occludes a landscape or object situated directly behind it. As a compositional maneuver, the foreground allows that which lies behind it appear more tantalizing.

The artist works with acrylics on canvas and digital prints to create her highly dimensional and textural scenes of abstracted nature and landscapes.

Collin Fry received his art degree in Michigan and is known for oils and pastels. He’s been painting for over 40 years. He fell in love with the landscape of Arizona 40 years ago and has never turned back. His paintings depict the colors and beauty of Arizona.

Gallery Andrea is at 7019 E. Main St. For more information visit artandrea.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Medical catasrophe turns Phoenix-area women into fused-glass artist

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mimi Leiper is a lady who is not afraid of color. Her work features both functional and fun glass art that brings the colors found in nature into the home. Mimi is always looking to try new techniques with glass but always puts her spin on each piece, combining unexpected colors and design elements to make her art her own.
PHOENIX, AZ
Olivia White

These are the most expensive cities in Arizona

Arizona is one of the biggest states in America, with a population of over 7 million people. The Sonoran Desert, Saguaro National Park, and the Grand Canyon are among well-known attractions in Arizona. Arizona's cultural diversity sets its art, visuals, and music apart from the rest of the country.
ARIZONA STATE
Nicole Underwood

Arizona’s Old West Highway 60: A historic route with plenty of nuances

(PINAL COUNTY, AZ) - Arizonans now more than ever have the urge to explore, after nearly two years of quarantine times paired with travel restrictions. Getting out of the bubble and traveling on a tried-and-true stretch of road rich with history has great appeal. And with more growth happening in the state, there’s even more aspects to discover. So, let’s get you on the right path: the historic route of Highway 60.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Entertainment
City
Scottsdale, AZ
ABC 15 News

Couple gets married 37,000 feet above Arizona in impromptu wedding

Dozens of passengers arriving in Phoenix Sunday took a flight they will never forget. For two people on board it was life changing. They got married 37,000 feet above Arizona. Jeremy and Pam Salda say "I do" on Southwest flight 2690 after weather delays and cancellations forced them to miss their scheduled vows in Vegas.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Transitional shelter for people recovering from addiction opens in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A new halfway house in the Valley is helping people fighting the disease of addiction get back on their feet and into the workforce. Chicanos Por La Causa opened the doors of its transitional home at Lincoln Street and 37th Avenue in Phoenix on Tuesday. The home will temporarily house and feed eight men who have completed the organization’s 12-step program as they look for a job and permanent housing.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Materials#Galleries#Canadian#The Ottawa School Of Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Scottsdale Independent

Harriet A. (Kimble) Dart

Harriet, 89, passed away quietly at home. She was born 9 July 1932 in Michigan City, IN and lived there until the 8th grade. The family relocated to Proctor, MN where she graduated from Proctor High ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
498
Followers
834
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy