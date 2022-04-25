Pothole Patrol: City of San Antonio pledges to get potholes fixed within 48 hours

San Antonio’s housing market has historically remained a solid, reasonable investment, adding a few percentage points of growth each year. Since 2020, that slow-but-steady reputation has shifted, thanks to record-low interest rates and a pandemic-fueled change in how Americans live. In February 2022, the most recent numbers available from the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR), the average price of a single-family home hit $361,889, a 16 percent increase year over year. At $314,000 San Antonio’s median home price saw an even bigger leap, jumping 20 percent over 2021.
