Mount Juliet, TN

Vandals target Mt. Juliet fire station under construction

WKRN
 3 days ago

Heightened security being put in place at the construction site of a new Mt. Juliet fire station, after vandals struck over the weekend. Vandals...

www.wkrn.com

WKRN

70-year-old charged with DUI in deadly Lebanon Town Square crash

A woman is facing charges following a deadly three-car crash in downtown Lebanon. 70-year-old charged with DUI in deadly Lebanon Town …. Fentanyl, meth, pills found in stolen vehicle near …. Confederate flag to be removed from seal. Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner …. US production...
LEBANON, TN
Lebanon, TN
Springfield, TN
Nashville, TN
WKRN

Hendersonville police searching for missing girl

Hendersonville police are searching for a missing 12-year-old. Fentanyl, meth, pills found in stolen vehicle near …. Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner …. US production grows, but war keeps gas prices high. Antioch tops dog-friendly list. Man charged with 4th DUI after crash.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WKRN

Historic Ocoee Whitewater Center destroyed in massive fire

A popular tourist attraction and historic site in Southeast Tennessee was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning. Historic Ocoee Whitewater Center destroyed in massive …. Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner …. US production grows, but war keeps gas prices high. Antioch tops dog-friendly list. Man...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police search for serial ‘rock burglar’

Police in Murfreesboro are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing dozens of businesses over the past five months. Residents unsure of Nashville’s future; Vanderbilt …. Traffic control in effect for first Nashville SC …. CMCSS school evacuated after 2nd HVAC unit malfunction.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Bowlus Late Thursday Evening

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — A traffic stop turned deadly in central Minnesota, where police shot and killed a man late Thursday evening. It happened near Bowlus, just north of St. Cloud. The BCA says two officers fired their guns, killing the driver, and hurting a passenger. It’s unclear why the officers started shooting or why they even stopped the car. Investigators say a handgun was found at the scene. A trooper was wearing a body camera. We’re told that video is under review this morning.
BOWLUS, MN
WKRN

Ocoee Whitewater Center up in flames

Ocoee Whitewater Center and site of 1996 Olympics burns down. Man in hospital after being shot in West Nashville. 70-year-old charged with DUI in deadly Lebanon Town …. Man convicted of killing Sgt. Daniel Baker sentenced …. Franklin officer coming home. Vice President still scheduled to deliver TSU commencement. Video...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TBI: Officer-involved shooting in Kingsport

One man is at large following an officer-involved shooting in Kingsport. Fentanyl, meth, pills found in stolen vehicle near …. Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner …. US production grows, but war keeps gas prices high. Antioch tops dog-friendly list. Man charged with 4th DUI after crash.
KINGSPORT, TN
WKRN

'Homicidal' man with knife arrested on Broadway

A man threatening pedestrians and officers with a knife on Broadway has been taken into custody. ‘Homicidal’ man with knife arrested on Broadway. Man in hospital after being shot in West Nashville. 70-year-old charged with DUI in deadly Lebanon Town …. Man convicted of killing Sgt. Daniel Baker sentenced...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 dead, 9 transported to hospitals after 2-vehicle crash in Smyrna, TN

One person is dead and multiple people are in the hospital following a crash in Rutherford County. 1 dead, 9 transported to hospitals after 2-vehicle …. Lawyers ask Gov. Lee to place moratorium on executions. Residents unsure of Nashville’s future; Vanderbilt …. Traffic control in effect for first Nashville...
SMYRNA, TN
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY

