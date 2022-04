After Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to dissolve the 55-year-old governing structure for the Walt Disney Company’s sprawling theme parks and resorts, officials warned that doing so would turn Disney into a huge tax liability for neighbouring counties.But the district, which Disney effectively controls, has reassured investors that the move from state Republicans and Governor Ron DeSantis can’t happen until Disney’s bond debt is paid off.The statement – quietly posted on the website for the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board – is the only public statement about the district’s dissolution thus far from Disney or Disney-related entities after the governor and...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO