ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Parents Of Teen Killed On Ride File Wrongful Death Suit Against Florida Amusement Park

By Andre Ellington
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yud3r_0fJu8prB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdqSx_0fJu8prB00 A family member lights candles at a memorial for Tyre Sampson, 14, who was killed when he fell from the Orlando FreeFall ride at Icon Park in Orlando, Florida, on March 24. (Photo: Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images)

The parents of a teenager who fell from an Orlando drop-tower ride and died in March filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday against a Florida amusement park.

Yarnell Sampson and Nekia Dodd named Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot LLC, which owns the ride, Icon Park and other parent companies in the lawsuit, which claims that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson was killed because of the amusement park’s negligence.

The lawsuit said that while most free-fall rides have “both a shoulder harness and a seatbelt,” this one had only an “over-the-shoulder harness to secure riders.”

The lawsuit also stated that “no weight or height restrictions were posted at the ticket counter and no Icon or Slingshot defendant employees, agents, apparent agents, servants, or contractors advised Tyre about any weight or height restrictions.” The lawsuit also stated that Tyre weighed about 380 pounds.

Attorney Ben Crump, who’s representing Tyre’s father, said in a statement obtained by NBC News that “the defendants in Tyre’s case showed negligence in a multitude of ways.”

“One of the most glaring examples was failing to provide a $22 seatbelt on a ride that cost several million dollars to construct,” the statement said.

Sampson slipped from the harness on the free-fall ride, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty, and fell nearly a hundred feet on March 24.

After Sampson’s death, the ride was shut down and declared “an immediate serious danger to public health, safety, and welfare.”

A recent forensic engineering report uncovered misadjustments on the free-fall ride, which led to Sampson’s death. Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried highlighted the seat manual issues and safety errors in an April news conference.

“Seat 1′s harness proximity sensor was manually loosened, adjusted and tightened to allow a restraint opening of near 7 inches,” which is about 4 inches more than the normal opening range, according to a forensic engineering report prepared by Quest Engineering & Failure Analysis.

“These misadjustments allowed the safety lights to illuminate, improperly satisfying the ride’s electronic safety mechanisms that allowed the ride to operate, even though Mr. Sampson was not properly secured in the seat,” Fried said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ben Crump
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrongful Death#Orlando Sentinel#Nbc News
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

Florida Woman Who Disappeared During Custody Handover Of Daughter Found Dead In Shallow Grave

A Florida mother who went missing during the custody handover of her 4-year-old daughter was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama, police said. The body of missing Cassie Carli, 37, was found Saturday evening, a week after she went to pick up her daughter Saylor from her ex-boyfriend at a parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant, as part of their custody arrangement, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office Sunday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffPost

HuffPost

40K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy