Elgin, IL

$12.5M lottery ticket sold at Elgin liquor store

By Alonzo Small
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELGIN, Ill. — One Illinois Lottery player in Elgin is $12.5 million richer!. The lucky player purchased the winning lottery ticket at Total Liquors, located at 823 Summit...

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

