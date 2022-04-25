$12.5M lottery ticket sold at Elgin liquor store

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Woodstock warned that firing water beads at others is a crime, after some people were hit with the beads in a Walmart parking lot as part of a TikTok challenge. On Monday, Woodstock police were called to a Walmart parking lot after learning an unspecified number of people had been shot with water pellets while in the parking lot. Police learned the incident was likely part of the "Orbeez Challenge" on TikTok, in which people use a toy gun to shoot others with Orbeez water beads. The victims in this incident were not injured, but...

