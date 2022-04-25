$12.5M lottery ticket sold at Elgin liquor store
ELGIN, Ill. — One Illinois Lottery player in Elgin is $12.5 million richer!. The lucky player purchased the winning lottery ticket at Total Liquors, located at 823 Summit...wgntv.com
