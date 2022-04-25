ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia wind farm job claims questioned by state regulators

By SARAH RANKIN
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETNlf_0fJu8J3H00
Offshore Wind Farm Virginia Jobs FILE - Two of the offshore wind turbines which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va. are seen on Monday, June 29, 2020. As Virginia-based Dominion Energy seeks to build what it calls the country’s largest offshore wind farm in the Atlantic Ocean, the company and its supporters have touted the economic development opportunities expected to accompany the 176-turbine project. But state regulators say the economic picture might not be so rosy. In testimony filed earlier this month, regulators said the company relied on a “stale” economic study that didn’t account for the impact of its Virginia ratepayers bearing the cost of the approximately $10 billion project. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — As Virginia-based Dominion Energy seeks to build what it calls the country's largest offshore wind farm in the Atlantic Ocean, the company and its supporters have touted the economic development opportunities expected to accompany the 176-turbine project.

But state regulators, who are currently considering whether to grant approval for the massive project, say the economic picture might not be so rosy.

In testimony filed earlier this month, regulators said that in claiming the wind farm will create jobs and tax growth, the company relied on a "stale" study that didn't account for the impact of its Virginia electric utility ratepayers bearing the cost of the nearly $10 billion project. The State Corporation Commission's own analysis found the project was expected to come with an economic cost — including 1,100 lost jobs in the first five rate-years of the project — that might negate any "speculative" benefits.

“Any economic benefits that are likely to arise will do so as a result of new investment in industries in Hampton Roads and Virginia that support offshore wind facility development. The degree to which this new investment occurs is speculative,” according to the commission analysis from Mark Carsley, a utilities manager in the division of public utility regulation.

In a rebuttal filing Friday, Dominion took issue with Carsley's testimony and argued that under a 2020 law called the Virginia Clean Economy Act, or VCEA, that helped pave the way for the wind farm, such a cost-benefit analysis doesn't need to be considered.

Dominion's wind farm, which would be located about 27 miles (43 kilometers) off the coast of Virginia Beach, has been years in the making. The company announced its specific plans for the commercial-scale project in September 2019. At the time, Dominion had a two-turbine offshore wind pilot project underway.

Dominion then filed its application for the full project with the commission in November. Interested parties ranging from the Sierra Club to Walmart have since joined the case as intervenors, and an evidentiary hearing is set for May 17. The commission’s decision on whether to approve the project and allow the costs of it to be recovered from ratepayers is due by Aug. 5, a spokesman said, and a separate federal review process is also underway.

The project will help Dominion meet the goals of the VCEA, a sweeping overhaul of the state's energy policy enacted by Democrats that included a number of renewable energy mandates intended to help address the threats of climate change. The wind farm will also help the company meet its own pledge to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The VCEA directed Dominion to submit a plan to the commission for review that addresses the economic development benefits the project is expected to bring to Virginia.

Instead of conducting an independent study, Dominion met that requirement by relying on a study prepared for a nonprofit economic development organization, the Hampton Roads Alliance, Carsley wrote.

The company, citing that report from 2020, estimated the project would support about 900 jobs annually and over $143 million in annual economic output during the construction phase. Once in operation, the report projected the wind farm would create 1,100 jobs and yield $209.8 million in annual economic output.

But SCC staff was not able to verify those results, Carsley wrote. They sought data supporting the conclusions of the report from Dominion and was told the company did not have any such models or data.

The SCC called the report Dominion relied upon “stale” and noted that the cost data it used was derived from data in the United Kingdom.

In a rebuttal, John Larson, Dominion's director of public policy and economic development, responded that "claiming that the information is 'somewhat stale' does not present an argument against reliability of the data or its substantive analysis."

Larson wrote that relying on UK data should not present a concern and was practical and necessary, given that the U.S. offshore wind industry is nascent. Larson also wrote that the commission's analysis relied on an “overly simplified” assumption that a rate increase will cause Virginia residents to reduce household spending in other areas.

Some customers might not change their spending if the increase is small, or some might just reduce their savings, he wrote.

Furthermore, nothing in the VCEA requires the company to perform its own analysis of "economic development costs" or requires the commission to consider such an analysis, Larson wrote.

"The General Assembly has established clean energy standards and goals for the Commonwealth and based on the inherent nature of public utility service, there will be customer-borne costs," he wrote.

Other testimony in the case from outside parties has raised concerns about the project's price tag and Dominion's relative inexperience in the offshore wind industry. There have been calls for the commission to consider a range of ratepayer protections, including a possible independent monitor, a performance guarantee and a cost cap.

In rebuttal testimony, a Dominion executive argued against each of those proposals and defended the company as an “an acknowledged leader in the development of offshore wind in the United States.”

Company spokesman Jeremy Slayton said in a statement Monday that Dominion was pleased “all parties to the case have focused on ways to have the best possible project and none have opposed it.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Five takeaways from the landmark Virginia Solar Survey

After a slow start, solar has been booming in Virginia.  From having zero large-scale solar farms in 2015, the commonwealth now has 51 in operation, with more than half found in the central and Southside regions. Distributed solar — which includes rooftop solar and small ground arrays that provide power at or near the place […] The post Five takeaways from the landmark Virginia Solar Survey appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Virginia to get its 1st casino

Virginia is about to get its first casino. The state Lottery Board has voted to grant the first license to Hard Rock Bristol, to run the commonwealth’s maiden effort into this kind of gaming. “The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Farm#Greenhouse Gas#Offshore Wind#Renewable Energy#Dominion Energy
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
fox40jackson.com

Supreme Court rejects move to block race-based admissions policy at top-rated Virginia high school

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an emergency request to block a race-based admissions policy at an elite public school in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday. “The application to vacate the stay presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the Court wrote in an unsigned order. The order noted that Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch would grant the application.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and […] The post One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
64K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy