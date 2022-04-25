ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

‘Supernatural’ star Jared Padalecki ‘lucky to be alive’ after car accident, co-star tells panel

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00IngD_0fJu8Ede00
Jared Padalecki Jared Padalecki waives to fans before a screening of "Supernatural" during the 35th annual PaleyFest at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Jensen Ackles gave a heartfelt shoutout to his longtime friend and co-star Jared Padalecki during Creation Entertainment’s “Supernatural” Official Conventions panel discussion on Sunday.

“I miss my buddy,” Ackles told the East Brunswick, New Jersey, crowd before explaining that Padalecki, 39, was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a “very bad car accident” and “he’s lucky to be alive.”

“He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here,” Ackles told the crowd, adding, “Keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get the chance on social, and he’ll be back with us soon.”

Fans took Ackles’ suggestion to heart and flooded social media with well-wishes for Padalecki, using the hashtags #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki and #GetWellSoonJared, People magazine reported.

According to Ackles, Padalecki said that the accident left him feeling like he had “gone 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson.” Ackles also told the crowd that the “airbag packs a punch” and marveled that Padalecki is recovering at home rather than in the hospital “because I saw the car,” Variety reported.

Padalecki and Ackles starred for 15 seasons on the wildly popular show, which followed the adventures of the onscreen brothers as they hunted down supernatural entities nationwide, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Padalecki currently stars in the lead role of The CW’s “Walker,” which wrapped up its second season in April and has been renewed for a third. Meanwhile, 44-year-old Ackles is slated to join the third season of “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke’s Amazon series, “The Boys,” Variety reported.

Watch Ackles’ 30-minute appearance via YouTube.

Jared Padalecki Jared Padalecki, left, and and Jensen Ackles participate in The CW "Supernatural: Final Season" panel during the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Brunswick, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
East Brunswick, NJ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Eric Kripke
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
64K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy