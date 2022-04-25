ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Los Alamos robotics team places in world competition

KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Los Alamos robotics team places in world competition. Rust shooting investigation files released by Santa …. Albuquerque Police launch new website in honor of …....

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

New wildfire burning on Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation

Officials are reporting a new wildfire start on the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation around 1:38 p.m. on April 28. It has burned 10 acres and is 0% contained. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas of Datil, Pie Town, Alamo, and Magdalena. Start Date: April 28 around 1:38 p.m. Location: 4 miles east of […]
ALAMO, NM
KRQE News 13

Students win top New Mexico Junior Film Festival awards

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Deming High School students took home the top prize at this year’s Junior New Mexico Film Festival. The event, which featured 60 student films from 38 schools, took place in Española. Deming High students won both Judge’s and Audience Choice awards. The Judge’s Choice Winner, “Estela En El Mar,” won them $2500. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#Robotics#Rust#Albuquerque Police#Sky News 13#Santa Fe Police#Air Quality Alert#Unm#Latino
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe National Forest delaying fuelwood permit sales

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Due to active wildfires and high fire danger, the Santa Fe National forest is postponing the sales of personal-use fuelwood permits. Sales for the permits were expected to begin Monday, May 2, but forest officials decided to delay the permit sales. Santa Fe National Forest will announce a new start date for sales […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Traveling exhibit aims to show Sistine Chapel in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A traveling exhibition coming to Albuquerque lets people experience one of history’s most awe-inspiring masterpieces. Michaelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition aims to recreate the grandeur of the original frescoes painted in the 15th and 16th centuries. The exhibit is described as using state-of-the-art technology to reproduce floor-to-ceiling displays of the artworks from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: New Mexico's Wildlife

In the latest story for Celebrate New Mexico, Todd Kurtz gives an up close look at the animals in New Mexico's wilderness. New Mexico Game & Fish uses special cameras for in-depth studies on the animals in their natural environment.
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

18 Top Things to Do in New Mexico

From distinguished art galleries and intriguing UFO museums to significant archaeological sites, New Mexico is the gift that keeps on giving. Visit in October to watch hundreds of brightly colored hot air balloons take over the Albuquerque skyline or head to Taos in winter for prime skiing conditions. New Mexico's authentic energy and strong cultural roots also attract travelers in search of a spiritual experience. Whether you're ready to plan your trip or you simply want to daydream about the state's stunning rock formations, keep reading for a list of the top things to do in New Mexico. (Note: Some of the following activities and locations may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions, reservation requirements or mask mandates. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy