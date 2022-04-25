ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Near-Record Temps Hit Southland, But Cooler Conditions on the Way

By City News Service
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Some high-temperature records for this date could be toppled in parts of the Southland today, though the heat blast is expected to be short-lived, with cooler mercury readings expected to return Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures Monday were expected to be 8 to 16 degrees above normal for the date in the Los Angeles area, according to the National Weather Service

The forecast came one day after a record high of 86 degrees was set at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, breaking the previous mark of 85, set in 2020.

Monday, most interior coastal sections were expected to see highs in the mid- to upper 80s, with the valleys reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s.

At noon Monday, it was 90 degrees in Torrance, 88 in Fullerton, 86 in downtown Los Angeles and 85 at the Santa Monica Airport.

``Most inland areas are trending warmer but right at the coast there are some cooler trends hinting at an earlier sea breeze arrival,'' the weather service said in a statement Monday.

``High temperature records (Monday) will be more threatened as the records are lower (Monday) in most areas and temperatures will be just as warm if not warmer.''

Onshore flow was expected to cool things off between Tuesday and Thursday, with the forecast calling for diminishing highs in the mid-70s and lower 80s on Tuesday, the lower- to mid-70s on Wednesday and the mid-60s to around 70 on Thursday.

Warmer temperatures are forecast for the end of the week and next weekend, the weather service said.

During the high heat, the weather service advises people to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during peak temperature periods.

L.A. County advises that there are cooling centers available, too. A list is available at https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/.

