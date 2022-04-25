ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas goalie Robin Lehner to undergo season-ending surgery

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights starting goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the team said Monday. The Knights issued a release...

