Augusta, GA

Despite surge, data reveals overall crime is down in Augusta

By Clare Allen
WRDW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen seven shootings, five of them deadly, in the past 12 days. It may seem like crime is up, but the sheriff’s office says it’s the opposite. Since January, there have been 128 violent crimes that include homicide, aggravated assault, and...

