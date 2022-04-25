Despite surge, data reveals overall crime is down in Augusta
By Clare Allen
WRDW-TV
5 days ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen seven shootings, five of them deadly, in the past 12 days. It may seem like crime is up, but the sheriff’s office says it’s the opposite. Since January, there have been 128 violent crimes that include homicide, aggravated assault, and...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a two-day break, a surge in violent crime made a return in Richmond County with two weekend shootings, one of them deadly. Meanwhile, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced several arrests as a result of “proactive operations” against gun violence. The latest...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRBL) – The lead defendant in a Georgia drug-trafficking operation was sentenced to prison. At the same time, the last defendant in the investigation awaits sentencing after all defendants entered guilty pleas in U.S. District Court. Nickson Joseph, aka “Cujo,” 57, of Brunswick, Georgia, received 110 months in prison after he pled guilty […]
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — One man is in police custody at the Florence County Detention Center Sunday morning, charged with murder, after police say he shot someone for refusing to go to the store for him. Investigators said Randolph Eugene Smith approached his neighbors on Brunwood Drive Saturday and...
WACO, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia say four children have lost their parents following a murder-suicide. It happened Wednesday in Waco, located in Haralson County. According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Beaver Run Road shortly...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are pleading with the community to stand together as gun-related crimes continue to increase. This week alone, News 19 reported multiple young people shot and killed in separate incidents. West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott sat down with News...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
ATLANTA — An Albany woman who is the owner of a health career center has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s office announced. Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, of Albany, has been charged with three counts of fraud in...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Investigators say he was shot at least once on the 3700 Blk. Oslo Road. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The leader of a tri-county drug trafficking operation has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia. Operation Jump’s Start identified 57-year-old Nickson “Cujo” Joseph, of Brunswick, as the main distributor in a drug conspiracy across Camden, Glynn and […]
