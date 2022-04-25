Biden will attend Mondale memorial service

Two Minnesota politicians from opposite sides of the aisle shed light over the weekend on the challenges moms still face at the Capitol and on the campaign trail. Why it matters: Political systems and traditions that fail to support working mothers (and fathers) remain a barrier to getting more women to run for — and keep serving in — elected office.What happened: On Saturday, former DFL state Rep. Erin Maye Quade addressed supporters through contractions after going into labor hours before the in-person endorsing convention for a suburban Senate seat. Maye Quade withdrew after trailing rival Justin Emmerich in the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted President Joe Biden for doing “more damage to America than any president in modern history” and noted that Vice President Kamala Harris is not doing him any favors.
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to reports, Minneapolis experienced a 537% increase in carjacking between 2019 and 2020. Monday afternoon, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) held a roundtable with six police chiefs from across Minnesota to emphasize the need to address the spike in carjackings and other crimes. The police...
In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says. The vice president tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday via rapid and PCR tests, according to her press secretary. She doesn't have any symptoms and will isolate and work from her residence. Harris' press secretary also...
Utah Democrats declined to nominate a candidate for U.S. Senate at their nominating convention on Saturday in order to give independent Evan McMullin a better chance at defeating Sen. Mike Lee (R), ABC News reports. Democrat Kael Weston sought the party's nomination but will not appear on the ballot after...
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota veterans groups say they've been patient for years, but now is the time to make themselves heard at the state capitol. The projected $9 billion surplus for the current two-year budget cycle is giving them reason to hope their lobbying efforts will yield real results this time around.
As the country awaits an appeal from the Biden administration regarding the repeal of the federal mask mandate on public transportation, a patchwork of cities and states continue to require masking. Notably, Los Angeles and New York City have continued to mandate masks on public transportation, while in Chicago, protestors...
Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,158 newly reported cases and one newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,493. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 21. Data from the weekend...
We’re running late, as usual, and the parking lot at the local American Legion is full. We drive around the block a few times until we find a vacant space behind an SUV – a Trump/Pence sign still displayed, proudly, in the back window. It’s my son’s first...
Governor Tim Walz delivered his fourth State of the State address on Sunday to a joint convention of the Minnesota Legislature. During his remarks, Walz spoke about Minnesota's core values, reflected on the challenges of the pandemic, and called on lawmakers to find common ground to ensure continued investments into the state's future.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to use the framework of a World War II-era program to allow the federal government to lend and lease military equipment to Ukraine as it resists Russian troops. The legislation, called the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act, would remove red tape and require the White House to […]
