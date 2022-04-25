ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Biden will attend Mondale memorial service

By Jim Monk
kvrr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (KVRR) – The White House says President Biden will travel to Minneapolis on Sunday, May...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 6

Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota candidate attends endorsement convention while in labor

Two Minnesota politicians from opposite sides of the aisle shed light over the weekend on the challenges moms still face at the Capitol and on the campaign trail. Why it matters: Political systems and traditions that fail to support working mothers (and fathers) remain a barrier to getting more women to run for — and keep serving in — elected office.What happened: On Saturday, former DFL state Rep. Erin Maye Quade addressed supporters through contractions after going into labor hours before the in-person endorsing convention for a suburban Senate seat. Maye Quade withdrew after trailing rival Justin Emmerich in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Sen. Klobuchar hosts roundtable to discuss spike in carjacking

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to reports, Minneapolis experienced a 537% increase in carjacking between 2019 and 2020. Monday afternoon, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) held a roundtable with six police chiefs from across Minnesota to emphasize the need to address the spike in carjackings and other crimes. The police...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
KARE 11

Veterans expect action at Minnesota State Capitol

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota veterans groups say they've been patient for years, but now is the time to make themselves heard at the state capitol. The projected $9 billion surplus for the current two-year budget cycle is giving them reason to hope their lobbying efforts will yield real results this time around.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 25

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,158 newly reported cases and one newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,493. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 21. Data from the weekend...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

What did Gov. Walz say in his State of the State speech?

Governor Tim Walz delivered his fourth State of the State address on Sunday to a joint convention of the Minnesota Legislature. During his remarks, Walz spoke about Minnesota's core values, reflected on the challenges of the pandemic, and called on lawmakers to find common ground to ensure continued investments into the state's future.
MINNESOTA STATE
New Jersey Monitor

U.S. to lend and lease military supplies to Ukraine under bill cleared by Congress

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to use the framework of a World War II-era program to allow the federal government to lend and lease military equipment to Ukraine as it resists Russian troops. The legislation, called the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act, would remove red tape and require the White House to […] The post U.S. to lend and lease military supplies to Ukraine under bill cleared by Congress appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
FOREIGN POLICY

