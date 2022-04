Disney just learned the hard way why companies shouldn't force their "woke" politics on lawmakers, said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial. "Disney employees demanded that Mickey Mouse oppose Florida's misdescribed 'don't say gay' bill," and CEO Bob Chapek dutifully vowed to fight to repeal the law, which prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) responded by getting lawmakers last week to dismantle the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which has let Disney World "run its own private government" since 1967.

