Fla. publisher reacts to ‘rejected’ status over math instructional material
By Katie LaGrone
wtxl.com
3 days ago
As the wait continues to learn exactly why 41% of math textbooks submitted by publishers to Florida’s Department of Education were rejected by the evaluators who reviewed them, Link Systems International is among those publishers who landed on the state’s rejected list. “Everybody is talking about this,”...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
As Americans mull their “revenge travel” summer road trips, they have all sorts of expenses to consider including food, lodging and high-priced gas. They’ll also have to factor in the costs and aggravation of getting their car towed and the scant legal protections barring unfair tows prompted by financially-motivated property owners, according to a report released Wednesday.
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
To this point in Idaho’s campaign season, underdog Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Humphreys hasn’t been afraid to speak out and challenge his more well known and experienced GOP opponents. Humphreys, a 31-year-old conservative and supporter of former President Donald J. Trump, criticized Gov. Brad Little for declining to participate in statewide televised debates, saying an […]
The post Humphreys brings youth, another choice for Idaho GOP voters in underdog campaign for governor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosThe better a community's economic outlook, the healthier its people.That's the main takeaway from new county health rankings released this week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.Zoom in: Sarasota County is the healthiest county in the Tampa Bay area, according to the comprehensive review of health factors and outcomes.Among the county's strengths are its access to exercise opportunities, its low teen birth rate and the percentage of residents who get mammography screenings and flu vaccinations.The big picture: Generally, most of Florida's southwest coast ranks high on health outcomes (length and quality of life) and factors (things like access to education, living-wage jobs, quality clinical care, good food, parks and affordable housing) compared with the rest of the state.Go deeper: Here are the fact sheets for the counties of Sarasota, Manatee, Polk, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus.
Comments / 0