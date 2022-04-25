ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fla. publisher reacts to ‘rejected’ status over math instructional material

By Katie LaGrone
wtxl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the wait continues to learn exactly why 41% of math textbooks submitted by publishers to Florida’s Department of Education were rejected by the evaluators who reviewed them, Link Systems International is among those publishers who landed on the state’s rejected list. “Everybody is talking about this,”...

www.wtxl.com

